How to cook Shiny Ground Sandwich in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

There are a variety of Shiny Pokemon that you will be able to get your hands on in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. The vast open world of Paldea has a lot to offer in terms of Gen9 as well as previous generation Pokemon and along with it, you will get a chance to capture their Shiny variants as well.

However, Shiny variants of Pokemon are incredibly hard to come by in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet due to their extremely low encounter rate. Very rarely will you be able to come across them in the world, but there is a way that you will be able to increase the rate of encounters in the games.

One of the best methods is to cook and consume Shiny Sandwiches which come in different elemental variants. One of the sandwiches that many in the community are having a hard time making is the Shiny Ground Sandwich, which increases the rate at which you will get to encounter ground-type Pokemon in the titles.

Hence today’s guide will go over how you will be able to cook Shiny Ground Sandwiches in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Cooking a Shiny Ground Sandwich in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

As mentioned, to be able to increase your chances of encountering Shiny Ground-type Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, you will need to get your hands on Shiny Ground Sandwiches in the games.

To make the sandwich, you will be required to:

Get your hands on Hame x1 and Salty Herba Mystica X1. These are the only two ingredients that you will need to make the sandwich in the game. However, both these resources are not that easy to come across in games.

Herba Mystica is one of the hardest cooking ingredients to come across in Scarlet and Violet. As to obtain it, you will be required to complete some of the hardest encounters in the game. You will only be able to obtain it as a drop after you have completed 5-6 star Raids in Paldea. Raids with lower difficulty will not net you the resource, and you will not be able to make the sandwich.

For the Ham, you will be able to purchase it by making your way to the Artisan Bakery stalls that are located all throughout Paldea. It will cost you 170 Poke dollars and is not exactly an expensive resource to come by.

Once you have th ingredients, you will then be required to cook the Shiny Ground Sandwich by conducting a picnic. Here you will be able to use the ingredients to make as well as consume the sandwich.

As the meal power will only last for 30-minutes, it’s best that you only consume the item if you are in an area that has a very high spawn rate of Ground-type Pokemon.

Some alternate Shiny Ground Sandwich recipes are as follows:

Ultra-Recipe

One Ham

One Salty Herba Mystica

One Spicy/Sour/Sweet Herba Mystica

Master Recipe

Two Hams

One Red Bell Pepper

One Green Bell Pepper

One Yellow Bell Pepper

One Spicy Herba Mystica

One Bitter Herba Mystica

While Shiny Sandwiches are a great way to increase Shiny Pokemon encounter in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, you will be able to improve your chances further by getting your hands on a Shiny Charm.

