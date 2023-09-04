Pokemon
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet PvP tier list (September 2023)

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet official artwork
Official Artwork for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via Nintendo)

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet allows you to transfer critters from Pokemon Home to your Pokemon SV account. As a result, both the Singles and Doubles formats will see a power creep as a result of the addition of Pokemon from Pokemon HOME. Trainers will incorporate new Pokemon like Ursaluna, Hisuian Goodra, and Enamorus from Pokemon Legends: Arceus into their teams because of their impressive stats and abilities, as well as legendary Pokemon like Tornadus, Thundurus, and Landorus.

In this article, we will rank the most widely used creatures in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s VGC Doubles format.

Tier list of all creatures in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet PvP for September 2023

S-Tier

Flutter Mane

Type: Ghost and Fairy

Stats: Flutter mane has the following statistics:

  • Health Points (HP): 55
  • Attack: 55
  • Stamina: 55
  • Special Attack: 135
  • Special Defense: 135
  • Speed: 135

Flutter Mane is the best critter in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet in the current season, thanks to its high Special Attack. Since it has a high-speed statistic, you will almost always get the first chance to attack.

Incarnate Forme Tornadus

Type: Flying

Stats: This creature has the following statistics:

  • HP: 79
  • Attack: 115
  • Stamina: 70
  • Special Attack: 125
  • Special Defense: 80
  • Speed: 115

Its moveset with Tailwind and Weather serves a lot of utility in your team.

Chien-Pao

Type: Dark and Ice

Stats: This creature has the following statistics:

  • HP: 80
  • Attack: 120
  • Stamina: 80
  • Special Attack: 90
  • Special Defense: 65
  • Speed: 135

Physical attackers will greatly benefit from using this creature in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet thanks to its defense debuffing move, Sword of Ruin.

A-Tier

Rapid-Strike Style Urshifu

Type: Fighting and Water

Stats: This creature has the following statistics:

  • HP: 100
  • Attack: 130
  • Stamina: 100
  • Special Attack: 63
  • Special Defense: 60
  • Speed: 97

For Doubles matchups, Unseen Fist can be very useful to use with this creature.

Ursaluna

Type: Normal and Ground

Stats: This creature has the following statistics:

  • HP: 130
  • Attack: 140
  • Stamina: 105
  • Special Attack: 45
  • Special Defense: 80
  • Speed: 50

It has a massive Attack stat that makes it a potent fighter on the battlefield of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Amoonguss

Type: Grass and Poison

Stats: This creature has the following statistics:

  • HP: 114
  • Attack: 85
  • Stamina: 70
  • Special Attack: 85
  • Special Defense: 80
  • Speed: 30

If you pair this critter with Rocky Helmet, it becomes a sturdy foe to take down in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Cresselia

Type: Psychic

Stats: This creature has the following statistics:

  • HP: 120
  • Attack: 70
  • Stamina: 110
  • Special Attack: 75
  • Special Defense: 120
  • Speed: 85

It will be hard to KO this critter, thanks to its bulky nature in the game.

Heatran

Type: Fire and Steel

Stats: This creature has the following statistics-

  • HP: 91
  • Attack: 90
  • Stamina: 106
  • Special Attack: 130
  • Special Defense: 106
  • Speed: 77

Thanks to its typing, Heatran can offer a wide elemental typing coverage in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Therian Forme Landorus

Type: Ground and Flying

Stats: This creature has the following statistics:

  • HP: 89
  • Attack: 145
  • Stamina: 90
  • Special Attack: 105
  • Special Defense: 80
  • Speed: 91

It has a decent moveset that makes this creature a solid choice in the game.

B-Tier

Rillaboom

Type: Grass

Stats: This creature has the following statistics:

  • HP: 100
  • Attack: 125
  • Stamina: 90
  • Special Attack: 60
  • Special Defense: 70
  • Speed: 85

Thanks to its bulk and innate ability to utilize Fake Out to its maximum potential, this critter is a must-have on your team in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Regieleki

Type: Electric

Stats: This creature has the following statistics:

  • HP: 80
  • Attack: 100
  • Stamina: 50
  • Special Attack: 100
  • Special Defense: 50
  • Speed: 200

With the help of Electroweb, this beast can leave a mark on the battlefield as one of the fastest in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Iron Hands

Type: Fighting and Electric

Stats: This creature has the following statistics:

  • HP: 154
  • Attack: 140
  • Stamina: 108
  • Special Attack: 50
  • Special Defense: 68
  • Speed: 50

This critter can be a decent offensive play thanks to its high attack and HP stat.

Chi-Yu

Type: Dark and Fire

Stats: This creature has the following statistics:

  • HP: 55
  • Attack: 80
  • Stamina: 114
  • Special Attack: 124
  • Special Defense: 60
  • Speed: 136

Its massive Special Attack stat makes it a solid choice in the game.

Dragonite

Type: Dragon and Flying

Stats: This creature has the following statistics:

  • HP: 91
  • Attack: 134
  • Stamina: 95
  • Special Attack: 100
  • Special Defense: 100
  • Speed: 80

Thanks to its wide move pool, Dragonite is an excellent battler in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

C-Tier

Incarnate Forme Thundurus

Type: Electric and Flying

Stats: This creature has the following statistics:

  • HP: 79
  • Attack: 115
  • Stamina: 70
  • Special Attack: 125
  • Special Defense: 80
  • Speed: 111

This creature manages to dish out a relentless barrage of damaging moves in dire situations.

Torkoal

Type: Fire

Stats: This creature has the following statistics:

  • HP: 70
  • Attack: 85
  • Stamina: 140
  • Special Attack: 85
  • Special Defense: 70
  • Speed: 20

Thanks to its ability to bring out the Sun on the battlefield, Paradox Pokemon with Protosynthesis can greatly benefit from this creature in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Female Indeedee

Type: Psychic and Normal

Stats: This creature has the following statistics:

  • HP: 60
  • Attack: 65
  • Stamina: 55
  • Special Attack: 105
  • Special Defense: 95
  • Speed: 95

Helping Hand makes this creature a great supporter in any team.

Hisuian Goodra

Type: Steel and Dragon

Stats: This creature has the following statistics:

  • HP: 80
  • Attack: 100
  • Stamina: 100
  • Special Attack: 110
  • Special Defense: 150
  • Speed: 60

Its elemental typing makes it a good defensive creature in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, as it has very few weaknesses.

Sneasler

Type: Poison and Fighting

Stats: This creature has the following statistics:

  • HP: 80
  • Attack: 130
  • Stamina: 60
  • Special Attack: 40
  • Special Defense: 80
  • Speed: 120

This creature is a great user of Unburden, and that makes it a decent choice for your team.

D-Tier

Grimmsnarl

Type: Dark and Fairy

Stats: This creature has the following statistics:

  • HP: 95
  • Attack: 120
  • Stamina: 65
  • Special Attack: 95
  • Special Defense: 75
  • Speed: 60

Reflect and Light Screen make it a great choice in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Gholdengo

Type: Steel and Ghost

Stats: This creature has the following statistics:

  • HP: 87
  • Attack: 60
  • Stamina: 95
  • Special Attack: 133
  • Special Defense: 91
  • Speed: 84

Its elemental typing makes it excellent in both offensive and defensive play styles.

Ting-Lu

Type: Dark and Ground

Stats: This creature has the following statistics:

  • HP: 155
  • Attack: 110
  • Stamina: 125
  • Special Attack: 55
  • Special Defense: 80
  • Speed: 45

This critter’s high base HP stat makes it an excellent tank in the game.

Annihilape

Type: Fighting and Ghost

Stats: This creature has the following statistics:

  • HP: 110
  • Attack: 115
  • Stamina: 80
  • Special Attack: 50
  • Special Defense: 90
  • Speed: 90

Final Gambit allows this Pokemon to relentlessly attack an enemy on the battlefield.

Scizzor

Type: Bug and Steel

Stats: This creature has the following statistics:

  • HP: 70
  • Attack: 130
  • Stamina: 100
  • Special Attack: 55
  • Special Defense: 80
  • Speed:65

Counters some of the top-ranking creatures like Flutter Mane and Iron Bundle

