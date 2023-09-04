Pokemon Scarlet and Violet PvP tier list (September 2023)

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet allows you to transfer critters from Pokemon Home to your Pokemon SV account. As a result, both the Singles and Doubles formats will see a power creep as a result of the addition of Pokemon from Pokemon HOME. Trainers will incorporate new Pokemon like Ursaluna, Hisuian Goodra, and Enamorus from Pokemon Legends: Arceus into their teams because of their impressive stats and abilities, as well as legendary Pokemon like Tornadus, Thundurus, and Landorus.
In this article, we will rank the most widely used creatures in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s VGC Doubles format.
Tier list of all creatures in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet PvP for September 2023
S-Tier
Flutter Mane
Type: Ghost and Fairy
Stats: Flutter mane has the following statistics:
- Health Points (HP): 55
- Attack: 55
- Stamina: 55
- Special Attack: 135
- Special Defense: 135
- Speed: 135
Flutter Mane is the best critter in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet in the current season, thanks to its high Special Attack. Since it has a high-speed statistic, you will almost always get the first chance to attack.
Incarnate Forme Tornadus
Type: Flying
Stats: This creature has the following statistics:
- HP: 79
- Attack: 115
- Stamina: 70
- Special Attack: 125
- Special Defense: 80
- Speed: 115
Its moveset with Tailwind and Weather serves a lot of utility in your team.
Chien-Pao
Type: Dark and Ice
Stats: This creature has the following statistics:
- HP: 80
- Attack: 120
- Stamina: 80
- Special Attack: 90
- Special Defense: 65
- Speed: 135
Physical attackers will greatly benefit from using this creature in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet thanks to its defense debuffing move, Sword of Ruin.
A-Tier
Rapid-Strike Style Urshifu
Type: Fighting and Water
Stats: This creature has the following statistics:
- HP: 100
- Attack: 130
- Stamina: 100
- Special Attack: 63
- Special Defense: 60
- Speed: 97
For Doubles matchups, Unseen Fist can be very useful to use with this creature.
Ursaluna
Type: Normal and Ground
Stats: This creature has the following statistics:
- HP: 130
- Attack: 140
- Stamina: 105
- Special Attack: 45
- Special Defense: 80
- Speed: 50
It has a massive Attack stat that makes it a potent fighter on the battlefield of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.
Amoonguss
Type: Grass and Poison
Stats: This creature has the following statistics:
- HP: 114
- Attack: 85
- Stamina: 70
- Special Attack: 85
- Special Defense: 80
- Speed: 30
If you pair this critter with Rocky Helmet, it becomes a sturdy foe to take down in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.
Cresselia
Type: Psychic
Stats: This creature has the following statistics:
- HP: 120
- Attack: 70
- Stamina: 110
- Special Attack: 75
- Special Defense: 120
- Speed: 85
It will be hard to KO this critter, thanks to its bulky nature in the game.
Heatran
Type: Fire and Steel
Stats: This creature has the following statistics-
- HP: 91
- Attack: 90
- Stamina: 106
- Special Attack: 130
- Special Defense: 106
- Speed: 77
Thanks to its typing, Heatran can offer a wide elemental typing coverage in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.
Therian Forme Landorus
Type: Ground and Flying
Stats: This creature has the following statistics:
- HP: 89
- Attack: 145
- Stamina: 90
- Special Attack: 105
- Special Defense: 80
- Speed: 91
It has a decent moveset that makes this creature a solid choice in the game.
B-Tier
Rillaboom
Type: Grass
Stats: This creature has the following statistics:
- HP: 100
- Attack: 125
- Stamina: 90
- Special Attack: 60
- Special Defense: 70
- Speed: 85
Thanks to its bulk and innate ability to utilize Fake Out to its maximum potential, this critter is a must-have on your team in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.
Regieleki
Type: Electric
Stats: This creature has the following statistics:
- HP: 80
- Attack: 100
- Stamina: 50
- Special Attack: 100
- Special Defense: 50
- Speed: 200
With the help of Electroweb, this beast can leave a mark on the battlefield as one of the fastest in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.
Iron Hands
Type: Fighting and Electric
Stats: This creature has the following statistics:
- HP: 154
- Attack: 140
- Stamina: 108
- Special Attack: 50
- Special Defense: 68
- Speed: 50
This critter can be a decent offensive play thanks to its high attack and HP stat.
Chi-Yu
Type: Dark and Fire
Stats: This creature has the following statistics:
- HP: 55
- Attack: 80
- Stamina: 114
- Special Attack: 124
- Special Defense: 60
- Speed: 136
Its massive Special Attack stat makes it a solid choice in the game.
Dragonite
Type: Dragon and Flying
Stats: This creature has the following statistics:
- HP: 91
- Attack: 134
- Stamina: 95
- Special Attack: 100
- Special Defense: 100
- Speed: 80
Thanks to its wide move pool, Dragonite is an excellent battler in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.
C-Tier
Incarnate Forme Thundurus
Type: Electric and Flying
Stats: This creature has the following statistics:
- HP: 79
- Attack: 115
- Stamina: 70
- Special Attack: 125
- Special Defense: 80
- Speed: 111
This creature manages to dish out a relentless barrage of damaging moves in dire situations.
Torkoal
Type: Fire
Stats: This creature has the following statistics:
- HP: 70
- Attack: 85
- Stamina: 140
- Special Attack: 85
- Special Defense: 70
- Speed: 20
Thanks to its ability to bring out the Sun on the battlefield, Paradox Pokemon with Protosynthesis can greatly benefit from this creature in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.
Female Indeedee
Type: Psychic and Normal
Stats: This creature has the following statistics:
- HP: 60
- Attack: 65
- Stamina: 55
- Special Attack: 105
- Special Defense: 95
- Speed: 95
Helping Hand makes this creature a great supporter in any team.
Hisuian Goodra
Type: Steel and Dragon
Stats: This creature has the following statistics:
- HP: 80
- Attack: 100
- Stamina: 100
- Special Attack: 110
- Special Defense: 150
- Speed: 60
Its elemental typing makes it a good defensive creature in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, as it has very few weaknesses.
Sneasler
Type: Poison and Fighting
Stats: This creature has the following statistics:
- HP: 80
- Attack: 130
- Stamina: 60
- Special Attack: 40
- Special Defense: 80
- Speed: 120
This creature is a great user of Unburden, and that makes it a decent choice for your team.
D-Tier
Grimmsnarl
Type: Dark and Fairy
Stats: This creature has the following statistics:
- HP: 95
- Attack: 120
- Stamina: 65
- Special Attack: 95
- Special Defense: 75
- Speed: 60
Reflect and Light Screen make it a great choice in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.
Gholdengo
Type: Steel and Ghost
Stats: This creature has the following statistics:
- HP: 87
- Attack: 60
- Stamina: 95
- Special Attack: 133
- Special Defense: 91
- Speed: 84
Its elemental typing makes it excellent in both offensive and defensive play styles.
Ting-Lu
Type: Dark and Ground
Stats: This creature has the following statistics:
- HP: 155
- Attack: 110
- Stamina: 125
- Special Attack: 55
- Special Defense: 80
- Speed: 45
This critter’s high base HP stat makes it an excellent tank in the game.
Annihilape
Type: Fighting and Ghost
Stats: This creature has the following statistics:
- HP: 110
- Attack: 115
- Stamina: 80
- Special Attack: 50
- Special Defense: 90
- Speed: 90
Final Gambit allows this Pokemon to relentlessly attack an enemy on the battlefield.
Scizzor
Type: Bug and Steel
Stats: This creature has the following statistics:
- HP: 70
- Attack: 130
- Stamina: 100
- Special Attack: 55
- Special Defense: 80
- Speed:65
Counters some of the top-ranking creatures like Flutter Mane and Iron Bundle