Best Mew PvP build in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Nature, moves, and more

Mew is one of the most fascinating critters to be ever created, and it is the only Pokemon that knows every move in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. In fact, Mew is the only critter in the whole Pokemon franchise that has this unique ability to learn any move, irrespective of its elemental typing. Mew has always been flexible and can squeeze into almost any roster in any game, thanks to its massive move pool.

However, in Gen 9, Mew cannot learn a few of its key moves: Knock Off, Defog, Recovery, Teleport, Toxic, etc. This does make it feel weird, as Mew is fairly dependent on some key utility moves like Knock Off, Cosmic Power, Roost, and the rest.

Even though the removal of these moves flipped the switch for this creature in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, it is still a favorite among a large chunk of the player base.

If you are one of the many who love Mew and enjoy playing with it, you might want to know what the best build for this critter is and how you can make the most out of it in the game.

In this article, we will walk you through everything you need to know to build the best PvP build for Mew in Scarlet and Violet.

Best build for Mew in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Type, Ability, and Type Effectiveness of Mew in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Mew has the following characteristics in Scarlet and Violet:

Type: Psychic

Psychic Abilities: Synchronise

Synchronise Weak against: Bug-, Ghost-, and Dark-typings

Mew’s ability explained:

Synchronise: If the attacker paralyzes Mew, the same is reflected upon the attacker as it synchronizes the same status condition with the beast attacking it.

Mew’s statistics:

This critter has the following base stats in Scarlet and Violet:

Heal Points (HP): 100

100 Base Attack (Atk): 100

100 Base Defense (Def): 100

100 Special Attack (SpAtk): 100

100 Special Defense (SpDef): 100

The best nature for Mew in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Given that our Mew will serve the role of an All-Rounder in this build, a Modest nature will work best.

Best moveset for Mew in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

As mentioned above, Mew can learn every TM in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. So, you have a wide array of moves to choose from. It learns the following moves while leveling up:

Pound at level 1

Reflect Type at Level 1

Amnesia at level 10

Baton Pass at level 20

Ancient Power at level 30

Life Dew at level 40

Nasty Plot at level 50

Metronome at level 60

Imprison at level 70

Transform at level 80

Aura Sphere at level 90

Psychic at level 100

Saving these, you can use TMs to teach all 171 moves to this creature.

Now, with Mew, you would want to use a similar Tera Type to get the Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB). But in this build, we will take a different route, choosing a Dark Tera Type for Mew. This will give you some resistance against the Psychic-type attackers in the game, as Mewtwo is strong when it comes to Psychic-type moves.

Best moveset:

Shadow Ball : 15/15

: 15/15 Acid Spray : 20/20

: 20/20 Chilling Water : 20/20

: 20/20 Snarl: 15/15

You could use Struggle Bug over Snarl for better accuracy. Acid Spray is the best move for raids in the game. It is basically a Nasty Plot but for the whole team. Using Acid Spray gives you +2 stats and -2 to the Raid Boss. So, in a way, you are helping your teammates gain +2 as well.

Since Psychic-type critters are vulnerable to Ghost-type moves, Shadow Ball is the right choice. Psychic-type moves are resisted by Ghost-type critters.

So, if you happen to cross paths with one, the Shadow Ball will be able to keep you in the game. Furthermore, Shadow Ball helps deal a lot of Normal damage to a wide spectrum of elemental typings.

Another move that you can use along with Acid Spray is Aura Sphere. It is a Fighting-type move, so it performs well in this build. The specialty of this move is that you do not need to worry about accuracy and evasion.

It will land on your enemies whenever you decide to use it. But we feel that the aforementioned moveset will work fine. That said, If you want to enjoy STAB, you can replace Shadow Ball with Psychic, and you will be good to go.

EV Spread (EVS) for Mew in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

You can run the following spread for Mew:

Special Attack : 252

: 252 Special Defense : 252

: 252 HP: 4

Best Held Item for Mew in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Since you are putting all your EVs into Special Attack and Special Defense, you might want some additional bulk on Mew. If that is the case, you can put an Assault Vest on this critter to give it the bulk it lacks. Shell Bell, Spell Tag, and Metronome serve the same purpose. So, it is a matter of preference.

If you want to get more power in your attacks, you can make Mew hold Wise Glasses instead of the ones that add bulk to the critter.

This is just a blueprint for you to get an idea about building creatures in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. You don't need to use exactly what we suggest.

All moves, Tera Types, and Held Items are flexible and can be adjusted to your play style. But if you are new to the game and are looking for a build to use right off the bat, you can follow what we suggested.