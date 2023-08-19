How to easily solo defeat 5-Star Blissey, Hatterene, and Grimmsnarl Tera Raid in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have released a brand new Spotlight Raid event through which you can get your hands on many Tera Shards, Statistic-Boosting Items, and Experience (EXP) Candies in the game. This Spotlight event will host five-star Tera Raids featuring Blissey, Hatterene, and Grimmsnarl.

This event is called "A Show of Supporters" and will be active in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet from August 18, 2023, at 5 pm PDT through September 17, 2023, at 4:59 pm PDT.

In this article, we will walk you through the best builds you can use to defeat each creature by yourself in the Tera Raids.

Best build to solo defeat Blissey in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet 5-Star Tera Raid

Blissey will have the following attributes in the 5-Star Tera Raid:

Level : 75

: 75 Tera Type : Random

: Random Hidden Ability : Possible

: Possible Moves: Heat Pulse, Seismic Toss, Last Resort, and Soft-Boiled

You might have to take on this raid alone if you do not have a Nintendo Switch Online subscription. But you do not have anything to worry about, as you can easily beat this creature if you follow our guide to the T.

To solo this raid, you can use Ceruledge as a Physical Attacker.

Best moves to use on this build:

Swords Dance

Bitter Blade

Sunny Day

Solar Blade

Held Item: Shell Bell

Use Swords Dance three times in the first three turns at the beginning of the raid to maximize Ceruledge's Attack stat. After using Sunny Day on your fourth turn, Harsh Sunlight will be summoned to strengthen your Fire-type attacks, thus effectively giving you a Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB) boost.

Allowing Ceruledge to retain Shell Bell will let it regain HP, which will build on the healing effects of Bitter Blade. Using Solar Blade in the sun will also eliminate the charge time.

Terastallize Ceruledge when you get the option. Using Solar Blade after that will allow you to deal much damage on Blissey in this Tera Raid of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. We estimate that it will take 8–9 turns to solo 5-Star Blissey using this tactic.

Rewards for defeating Blissey in this 5-Star Tera Raid

You will get the following rewards for defeating Blissey in this 5-Star Tera Raid of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet:

5x Fire Tera Shards

5x Water Tera Shards

5x Grass Tera Shards

5x Ice Tera Shards

5x Poison Tera Shards

5x Rock Tera Shards

5x Dark Tera Shards

5x Bug Tera Shards

5x Psychic Tera Shards

~25x Steel Tera Shards

The rewards can vary depending on the type of Blissey you are raiding.

Best build to solo defeat Grimmsnarl in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet 5-Star Tera Raid

Grimmsnarl will have the following attributes in the 5-Star Tera Raid:

Level : 75

: 75 Tera Type : Random

: Random Hidden Ability : Possible

: Possible Moves : Spirit Break, False Surrender, Play Rough, and Light Screen

: Spirit Break, False Surrender, Play Rough, and Light Screen Additional moves: Bulk Up and Reflect

To solo this raid, you can use Hariyama as a Physical Attacker.

Best moves to use on this build:

Brick Break

Belly Drum

Headlong Rush

Drain Punch

Held Item: Figy Berry

During the initial rounds, the aim will be to use Belly Drum and maximize your Attack stat on Hariyama. Grimmsnarl will use moves like Spirit Break to do Super Effective damage on Hariyama, but thanks to the Held Item, which is Figy Berry in this case, your creature will restore its HP.

You can then use Drain Punch to eat a big chunk of Grimmsnarl's HP. You can expect this Pokemon to use Reflect around this point, so be ready with Brick Break to eliminate this move. Grimmsnarl will look to use Spirit Break on Hariyama, and it will do a lot of damage.

As soon as this happens, Terastallize your beast and use Drain Punch. This will almost close the raid as you can spam a few more Brick Breaks and Drain Punches to knock out Grimmsnarl in this 5-Star Tera Raid of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Rewards for defeating Grimmsnarl in this 5-Star Tera Raid

You will get the following rewards for defeating Grimmsnarl in this 5-Star Tera Raid of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet:

Experience L Candy

Experience XL Candy

2x HP Up

2x Iron

2x Zinc

8x Dark Tera Shards

Best build to solo defeat Hatterene in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet 5-Star Tera Raid

Hatterene will have the following attributes in the 5-Star Tera Raid:

Level : 75

: 75 Tera Type : Random

: Random Hidden Ability : Possible

: Possible Moves : Mystical Fire, Psychic, Disarming Voice, and Dark Pulse

: Mystical Fire, Psychic, Disarming Voice, and Dark Pulse Additional moves: Psychic Terrain and Calm Mind

To solo this raid, you can use Koraidon as a Physical Attacker.

Best moves to use on this build:

Screech

Swords Dance

Collision Course

Outrage

Held Item: Life Orb

It would be best to use Screech to drop Hatterene's Defense in the initial turns. As soon as that happens, it would be best to rely on Koraidon's Swords Dance to drop the raid boss's HP as much as possible. Be careful of the Psychic moves from Hatterene, as they will be Super Effective against Koraidon.

When the Hatterene's HP is at 75%, you must use Outrage to eliminate it from the battle.

Rewards for defeating Hatterene in this 5-Star Tera Raid

You will get the following rewards for defeating Grimmsnarl in this 5-Star Tera Raid of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet:

~5x Experience L Candy

Experience XL Candy

2x HP Up

3x Iron

2x Zinc

8x Water Tera Shards

Nugget

Timid Mint

Blissey will be on the more accessible side to defeat during this event. Grimmsnarl and Hatterene can be tricky if you do not plan your moves correctly.