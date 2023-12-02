Typhlosion vs Hisuian Typhlosion: Typings, movesets, and more in Pokemon GO

Pokemon GO is set to welcome three Hisuian starters — Hisuian Samurott, Hisuian Typhlosion, and Hisuian Decidueye. Hisuian Typhlosion is a Fire- and Ghost-type Pocket Monster that has a distant relative in this title, Typhlosion. Unlike the Hisuian variant, this is a pure Fire-type beast.

This article will cover everything that makes Hisuian Typhlosion different from the regular variant in Pokemon GO, including the disparities in their movesets, elemental typings, stats, and more.

Differences between Typhlosion and Hisuian Typhlosion in Pokemon GO

Typhlosion (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Elemental typing

Like most Hisuian variants, Typhlosion and Hisuian Typhlosion have minor differences in their elemental typings in this game.

Typhlosion is a pure Fire-type Pocket Monster, and its Hisuian variant is a Fire- and Ghost-type beast.

Physical attributes

Typhlosion

Height: 1.7 meters

1.7 meters Weight: 79.5 kilograms

Hisuian Typhlosion

Height: 1.6 meters

1.6 meters Weight: 69.8 kilograms

While Typhlosion has a green and beige body, the Hisuian version comes with a purplish body and a brilliant pink flame collar around its neck.

Base stats

Typhlosion has the following base stats:

Attack: 223

223 Defense: 173

173 Stamina: 186

Hisuian Typhlosion has the following base stats:

Attack: 238

238 Defense: 172

172 Stamina: 177

Moveset

Typhlosion’s best moveset: Incinerate as the Fast attack, with Blast Burn and Solar Beam as the Charged moves.

Hisuian Typhlosion’s best moveset: Hex as the Fast move, along with Shadow Ball and Fire Punch as the Charged ones.

Weaknesses

Typhlosion is vulnerable to:

Water

Ground

Rock

Hisuian Typhlosion is vulnerable to:

Dark

Ghost

Ground

Rock

Water

All attacks of Typhlosion in Pokemon GO

Hisuian Typhlosion (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Fast moves

Typhlosion can learn the following Fast moves in this game:

Ember

Shadow Claw

Incinerate

Charged moves

Typhlosion can learn the following Charged moves in this game:

Fire Blast

Overheat

Solar Beam

Blast Burn

All attacks of Hisuian Typhlosion in Pokemon GO

Fast moves

Hisuian Typhlosion can learn the following Fast moves in GO:

Ember

Hex

Charged moves

Hisuian Typhlosion can learn the following Charged moves in GO:

Fire Punch

Overheat

Shadow Ball

Wild Charge

Typhlosion vs Hisuian Typhlosion: Which is better in Pokemon GO?

Hisuian Typhlosion lacks access to Blast Burn, which is one of the best Fire-type Charged moves in this game. Typhlosion, on the other hand, can learn that attack. This gives the latter creature some leverage over its Hisuian counterpart.

However, Hisuian Typhlosion has better elemental typing coverage with Fire and Ghost typing. Unfortunately, it also becomes vulnerable to some core-breaking monsters due to its added weaknesses.

While both these creatures are brilliant in their own ways, Hisuian Typhlosion needs to wait for its Community Day exclusive move to be crowned as the better Typhlosion in GO.