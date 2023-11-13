Best teams for Jellicent in Pokemon GO

Jellicent is a great Water- and Ghost-type attacker that excels in PvP battles in the Pokemon GO Battle League. Both Water and Ghost-type creatures are pretty popular in the GO Battle League. The critter has always enjoyed a decent use rate in the PvP scene. This article will walk you through the best teams for Jellicent, including the attacks of all the teammates and opponents you can defeat in Pokemon GO.

Best team for Jellicent in Great League of Pokemon GO

Best team for Jellicent in the Great League (Image via Sportskeeda || The Pokemon Company)

The best team for Jellicent in the Great League:

Jellicent in the Lead

Mandibuzz as the Safe Swap

Toxapex as the Closer

Attacks of all the creatures in this team:

Jellicent: Hex as the Fast move, with Shadow Ball and Surf serving as the Charged moves.

Hex as the Fast move, with Shadow Ball and Surf serving as the Charged moves. Mandibuzz: Snarl as the Fast move, with Foul Play and Aerial Ace serving as the Charged moves.

Snarl as the Fast move, with Foul Play and Aerial Ace serving as the Charged moves. Toxapex: Poison Jab as the Fast move, with Brine and Sludge Wave serving as the Charged moves.

This team can help you deal with current meta threats like Mandibuzz, Medicham, Carbink, Gligar, Pelipper, Swampert, Clodsire, Serperior, Cresselia, Sableye, and Vigoroth

Best team for Jellicent in Ultra League of Pokemon GO

Best team for Jellicent in the Ultra League (Image via Sportskeeda || The Pokemon Company)

The best team for Jellicent in the Ultra League:

Galarian Weezing in the Lead

Jellicent as the Safe Swap

Shadow Swampert as the Closer

Attacks of all the creatures in this team:

Galarian Weezing: Fairy Wind as the Fast move, along with Brutal Swing and Overheat as the Charged maneuvers.

Fairy Wind as the Fast move, along with Brutal Swing and Overheat as the Charged maneuvers. Jellicent: Hex as the Fast move, along with Shadow Ball and Surf as the Charged attacks.

Hex as the Fast move, along with Shadow Ball and Surf as the Charged attacks. Shadow Swampert: Mud Shot as the Fast move along with Hydro Cannon and Earthquake as the Charged maneuvers.

This team can deal with current meta threats like Cobalion, Steelix, Cresselia, Greedent, Registeel, Altered Forme Giratina, Virizion, Poliwrath, Tapu Fini, and Guzzlord.

Should you build a team with Jellicent in Master League of Pokemon GO

Jellicent alternatives for the Master League (Image via Sportskeeda || The Pokemon Company)

Jellicent has a maximum Combat Power (CP) of 2,644 at level 50. As a result, it lacks the necessary stats for excelling in the open Master League format of the GO Battle League.

However, there are plenty of better Ghost- and Water-type alternatives available for your team. For instance, Altered Forme Giratina, Gyarados, Tapu Fini, Shadow Gyarados, Swampert, and Shadow Swampert are a few options that can be recruited instead of Jellicent.