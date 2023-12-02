Pokemon GO Hisuian Samurott Raid Day: Last minute preparation guide

Hisuian Samurott is all set to make its debut in Pokemon GO on Sunday, December 3, 2023, and this raid event will last for three hours. You can participate in the Hisuian Samurott three-star raids from 2 pm local time to 5 pm local time. It is going to be an amazing Water and Dark-type attacker, so make sure that you participate in a few raids to get one with good PvP IVs.

In this article, we will walk you through everything you need to know to make the most out of Hisuian Samurott Raid Day in GO.

All bonuses during Hisuian Samurott Raid Day in Pokemon GO

Hisuian Samurott in the main series (Image via The Pokemon Company)

If you participate in raids during the Hisuian Samurott Raid Day, you will be entitled to the following bonuses:

You receive up to five extra Daily Raid Passes by spinning Photo Discs in Pokemon Gyms.

You will be able to perform 20 Remote Raids from Saturday, December 2, 2023, at 4 pm PST through Sunday, December 3, 2023, at 7 pm PST.

Hisuian Samurott will have boosted shiny odds during this event.

You will see increased Hisuian Samurott raids during this event in Pokemon GO.

If you buy the US$5 Event Ticket for the Hisuian Samurott Raid Day, you will get the following additional bonuses:

On top of the free Raid Passes during the event, you will get an additional eight Raid Passes by spinning Photo Discs in Pokemon Gyms.

You will have an increased chance of getting Rare Candy XL after defeating Hisuian Samurott in raid battles.

You will get 50% more Experience Points (XP) after defeating Hisuian Samurott in raid battles.

You will get twice the amount of Stardust for winning raid battles.

How to prepare for Hisuian Samurott Raid Day in Pokemon GO

Raid Days come with an influx of raids featuring the Pokemon for which the event is being hosted. So, you will need a lot of Raid Passes to make the most out of this event.

Thankfully, Niantic is offering a lot of free Raid Passes during this event in Pokemon GO. As a result, you will not need to waste a lot of money on PokeCoins. You can simply spin Photo Discs in Gyms and get a bunch of free Raid Passes.

Healing items needed for Hisuian Samurott Raid Day

Even though Hisuian Samurott is going to be a three-star raid boss, it will be able to knock out a few if not most of your Pocket Monsters. To participate in back-to-back raids, you will need to quickly revive your fainted beasts.

So, having a healthy stack of healing items is advisable.

How many Star Pieces and Lucky Eggs do you need during Hisuian Samurott Raid Day in Pokemon GO

Star Pieces will give you more Stardust (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Since the event will last for three hours, you should have six Star Pieces and Lucky Eggs in your inventory.

Each Star Piece and Lucky Egg will last for 30 minutes. They will give you 50% extra Experience Points and Stardust, respectively, throughout the duration for which they are active.

Should you grind for Hisuian Samurott XL Candies?

Hisuian Samurott takes the same type of XL Candy as the regular variant. So, if you have Oshawott XL Candies in your account, you don’t need to grind during the Hisuian Raid Day.

Best Mega Pokemon for Hisuian Samurott Raid Day in Pokemon GO

If you still want to stockpile on Oshawott XL Candies, you can Mega Evolve a Water or Dark-type Pocket Monster, creating beasts like Mega Gyarados, Mega Blastoise, or Mega Tyranitar.

How many trainers do you need to defeat Hisuian Samurott in Pokemon GO?

Since Hisuian Samurott is going to be available in 3-star raids, you can potentially solo this raid. However, it is advisable to take another trainer with you, just in case you are unable to defeat it alone.

Is it worth hunting for Shiny Hisuian Samurott during Hisuian Samurott Raid Day in Pokemon GO?

Hisuian Samurott and Shiny Hisuian Samurott (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Since Hisuian Samurott is making its debut in GO, you should also try to hunt the shiny variant of this beast. Shiny Hisuian Samurott comes in a stunning white and blue theme, which looks much better than the regular variant.

As it will be a brand new shiny Pokemon, we feel that Shiny Hisuian Samurott is worth the grind.