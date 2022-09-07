Pokemon GO guide: All Hisuian Pokemon available in-game

At this point, the growing interest of Pokemon GO developers in Hisuian Pokemon has become quite apparent. Hisuian variants are steadily being introduced to the game and certainly have scope for further development in the future.

Hisuian Pokemon first came into the limelight with the debut of Hisuian Voltorb in Pokemon Legends: Arceus on the Nintendo Switch. They quickly generated excitement within the Pokemon community since Hisuian variants usually have an additional or different type from the original one. This update of adding alternative movesets and different strengths and weaknesses to set them apart from their regular forms makes the Hisuian variant quite desirable.

Although they are regional variants of previous generation Pokemon, the Hisuian Pokemon share the same candy as their traditional counterparts. Therefore, players can use the same candy they use to evolve Kanto Voltorb when they want to evolve a Hisuian Voltorb.

Here are some Hisuian Pokemon with their stats in Pokemon GO

1) Hisuian Voltorb & Hisuian Electrode

Hisuian Voltorb and its evolution, Hisuian Electrode (Image via Niantic)

The Electric & Grass-type Pokemon Hisuian Voltorb was released into Pokemon GO on Sunday, January 30, 2022 to celebrate the release of Legends: Arceus. The Hisuian Voltorb has a Maximum CP of 1141 with stats of 109 Attack Power, 111 Defense Power, and 120 Stamina.

The Electric & Grass-type Hisuian Electrode made its debut as a part of the GO Tour PokéBall Prep Rally event in February 2022. Hisuian Electrode has a Maximum CP of 2430 alongside its Pokemon GO stats of 176 Attack Power, 176 Defense Power, and 155 Stamina.

2) Hisuian Growlithe & Hisuian Arcanine

Hisuian Growlithe with its evolution, Hisuian Arcanine (Image via Niantic)

The Fire & Rock-type Pokemon Hisuian Growlithe debuted with its evolution Hisuian Arcanine during the July 2022 event of Hisuian Discoveries. Hisuian Growlithe has a Maximum CP of 1495 alongside its stats of 114 Attack Power, 92 Defense Power, and 155 Stamina.

Hisuian Arcanine has a Maximum CP of 3556 with Pokemon GO stats of 232 Attack Power, 165 Defense Power, and 216 Stamina.

3) Hisuian Qwilfish & Overqwil

Hisuian Qwilfish with its evolution, Overqwil (Image via Niantic)

The Dark & Poison-type Pokemon Hisuian Qwilfish, with its evolution Overqwil, also debuted during the July 2022 event of Hisuian Discoveries. Hisuian Qwilfish has a Maximum CP of 2415 with Pokemon GO stats of 184 Attack Power, 151 Defense Power, and 163 Stamina.

Overqwil has a Maximum CP of 3330 with stats of 222 Attack Power, 171 Defense Power, and 198 Stamina in its arsenal.

4) Hisuian Sneasel & Sneasler

Hisuian Sneasel with its evolution, Sneasler in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

The Fighting & Poison-type Hisuian Sneasel debuted alongside its evolution Sneasler during the July 2022 event of Hisuian Discoveries. Hisuian Sneasel has a Maximum CP of 2319 with stats of 189 Attack Power, 146 Defense Power, and 146 Stamina.

Sneasler has a Maximum CP of 3643 with Pokemon GO stats of 259 Attack Power, 158 Defense Power, and 190 Stamina.

5) Hisuian Braviary

The Psychic & Flying-type Hisuian Braviary debuted on Sunday, July 31, 2022, a Hisuian Discoveries Raid Day. Hisuian Braviary has a Maximum CP of 3181 boasting Pokemon GO stats of 213 Attack Power, 137 Defense Power, and 242 Stamina.

Players will need to be aware of all seasonal or event spawns, as well as the 7km egg pool to possibly obtain a Hisuian Pokemon in the game.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Atul S