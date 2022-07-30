How to catch Hisuian Qwilfish in Pokemon GO

Pokemon GO introduces the Hisui region, the domain of Pokemon Legends: Arceus, and its unique landscape gave rise to many new forms.

Many of the earlier additions to the franchise reappeared with new color schemes and types. One great example is the Baloon Pokemon, Qwilfish, who came to the game with a new dark look.

Pokemon Go is always adding new creatures to the seemingly endless bounty of allies and enemies. Sometimes the newest addition to the fold is a groundbreaking hidden gem, but at other times, it's a new spin on an existing creature.

Hisuian Qwilfish is a Dark and Poison-type Pokemon who was introduced in Legends: Arceus, and he and two fellow variants are joining the game.

Hisuian Qwilfish is finally in Pokemon Go

As part of the new Hisuian Discoveries event, many new creatures from the most recent game are coming to Pokemon Go. Hisuian Qwilfish is a strong entry in that new group, and a lot of fans will be hunting for it.

There's good news for players seeking out this unique aquatic beast, which will be appearing in the wild. Not every Hisui variant will be coming to the game's typical exploration gameplay, so those seeking a Qwilfish are in luck.

Hisuian Qwilfish is a dark and poison-type Pokemon, so use the typical strategies when hunting a dark-type. Hisuian Qwilfish will pop up in grim locations like cemeteries and grimy locations like marshlands. It's much more likely to find one when it's dark out.

If players aren't having any luck finding the creature in the wild, there is another way. Players can attempt to hatch Hisuian Qwilfish from a 7km egg. This process also occasionally yields other Hisuian Pokemon, so it could be a good way to complete the set. It is random, however, so don't get too hopeful.

Use tools like incense and lures to draw in a Hisuian Qwilfish. It may only be around for a limited time, so move quickly.

How good is Hisuian Qwilfish in Pokemon Go

Pokemon Go players might just be seeking to complete their Pokedex, but maybe they'll get a killer fighter out of it. While Hisuian Qwilfish isn't particularly powerful, its evolved form is much stronger.

Hisuian Overqwil is a stronger dark and poison-type mix, which can be a great addition to the team. Players will have to go through a bit of work to get this Pokemon to a place of power, but it's worth it.

Players will need 50 Qwilfish candy to evolve the blowfish into its more powerful form. This is, unfortunately, the easy part, and the other task will be a bit more time-consuming.

To evolve Hisuian Qwilfish, players must complete 10 raids with the fish as their buddy. This could take a while, but consider taking on one-star raids to make it go faster.

Hisuian Overqwil is a strong addition to many Pokemon Go teams, and Hisuian Qwilfish is a rare find. Just head out into the wilds, use tools, and hope for the best to add this unique creature to the Pokedex.

