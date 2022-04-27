How to evolve Qwilfish in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

It will take a bit of work to get Hisuian Qwilfish to evolve in Pokemon Legends: Arceus. Not only has this title brought fans new Pokemon, but also unique evolutionary methods.

Most of the Hisuian variants have special requirements that need to be met to evolve, as opposed to just grabbing an item or getting to a certain level. As for Hisuian Qwilfish, trainers will definitely need to do some research if they want it to evolve into Overqwil.

Generation II Pokemon with special new evolution

In order to evolve Hisuian Qwilfish into Overqwil, trainers will need to use the Strong Style version of the move Barb Barrage around 20 times.

Fortunately, Qwilfish should have this moment when it’s caught. Qwilfish learns Barb Barrage at level 15. The earliest that a trainer can catch Qwilfish, though, is by surfing through the Cobalt Coastlands. Its level would be in the mid 20s at this point in the game.

This is also a very easy requirement to fulfill since trainers might want to spam Strong Barb Barrage anyways. This move only has 60 base power, which won’t be enough to KO anything save a low-level Tangela. Often, Hisuian Qwilfish will need extra power from Strong Style to do meaningful damage from Barb Barrage.

Hisuian Qwilfish evolves into Overqwil (Image via Game Freak)

Once Strong Style Barb Barrage has been used 20 times, Qwilsfish’s PokeBall icon in the menu will begin to glow. This is a signal to the player that it’s ready to evolve, so there's no need to be counting Barb Barrages.

For trainers who want a quick path to Overqwil, they can always head to the Crimson Mirelands after they catch Hisuian Qwilfish. There are plenty of areas that they should explore anyways once they get access to Basculegion.

Lots of Grass-types can be found in Crimson Mirelands, which would be good targets for Strong Style Barb Barrages. Trainers can roam around, spam Strong Style Barb Barrage and work on some Pokedex entries at the same time.

There are several rare Pokemon that can only be found in the Crimson Mirelands after the trainer surfs across the river. Chief among these are Turtwig and Togetic.

The effort to evolve Hisuian Qwilfish also happens to be well worth it. With 115 base Attack, Overqwil can have the damage output that Qwilfish has desperately wanted ever since it was introduced in Generation II.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul