Pokemon GO: Can shiny Qwilfish be caught?

Shiny Qwilfish turns from blue to purple (Image via Game Freak)
Shane Foley
ANALYST
Modified Feb 23, 2022 10:08 AM IST
Trainers may be seeing shiny Qwilfish pop up in the wild in Pokemon GO. Currently, trainers are gearing up for the Johto Tour, where they can find many favorites from Generation II.

One of these is Qwilfish, a Water-type and Poison-type that has a striking resemblance to a pufferfish. Will trainers be able to find its shiny version, though?

Shiny Johto Pokemon appearing in wild during Johto Tour

To commemorate Generation II, trainers will be able to find every Pokemon from the Johto version in their shiny form, Qwilfish included. This only goes for trainers who purchased their ticket for Johto Tour, though.

It will take a good bit of luck to find shiny Qwilfish in the wild. Certain Pokemon have increased spawn rates during the Johto Tour. They will correspond to which ticket is purchased, Gold or Silver. Qwilfish won’t have an increased spawn rate for either ticket, though.

This won’t be the first time shiny Qwilfish has made an appearance. It was introduced during Pokemon GO Fest in 2020. Shiny Qwilfish has a purple body instead of a dark blue one, with a light purple underbelly.

Though, several other favorites from Generation II will be getting shiny versions released for the first time. They are as follows:

  • Girafarig
  • Corsola
  • Remoraid
  • Octillery
  • Mantine
  • Phanphy
  • Donphan
  • Tyrogue
  • Hitmontop
Many favorites from Generation II will be available during Johto Tour (Image via Niantic)
In addition to these, shiny versions of Unown letters G, O, T, J, U, and R will be released as well.

In honor of the version exclusives from Generation II, they will each have their shinies appear in the wild for trainers who buy each respective ticket. For those who need a refresher on the version exclusives from Johto, these shinies will appear for each ticket:

Gold:

  • Spinarak
  • Gligar
  • Teddiursa
  • Mantine

Silver:

  • Ledyba
  • Delibird
  • Skarmory
  • Phanphy

Trainers who aren’t planning on buying a ticket will still have a couple of perks from the event available. For instance, Eevee won’t need a walking requirement to evolve into Espeon or Umbreon. They will still be allowed to participate in Raids for Johto’s legendaries (Entei, Raikou, Suicune, Ho-oh, and Lugia).

The Johto Tour will officially happen on Saturday, February 26, from 9 AM to 9 PM local time.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha
