Pokemon GO Hoopa Unbound Elite Raid guide: Best counters, weaknesses, and more

Niantic has just announced a new variety of Raid Battles coming to Pokemon GO called Elite Raids. The powerful monster that will be the first to appear during these battles is the Mythical Pokemon fans have been asking for since the release of its standard form, Hoopa Unbound.

With this new type of Raid coming to Pokemon GO, it may help to learn everything there is to know about the new creature. While this new challenge boasts a certain level of difficulty, every Pokemon in the franchise still has its weaknesses. Hoopa Unbound is no exception.

Hoopa Unbound in Pokemon GO: Counters, weaknesses, and more

When it comes to Unbound Hoopa, players may need to take some extra precautions to defeat it. Since the Pokemon changes its typing when it evolves, gamers cannot use the same type of counters as they would when battling Confined Hoopa in the Battle League. It's also worth noting that this version of the creature has the Dark and Psychic-type.

Hoopa Unbound is an offensive Pokemon with an attack stat of over 300. Its weaknesses include bug-type moves, which should make taking down the creature easier. With this in mind, picks like Forretress, Crustle, and Golisopod are great choices. Mega Scizor is another perfect offensive counter as well.

Now that that's out of the way, it's time to look at the information Niantic has released regarding Elite Raids.

Elite Raids in Pokemon GO: All there is to know

Official artwork for Hoopa Unbound in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

Elite Raids will begin to appear around the world on October 16. They will also bring a new type of egg that will sit atop the Raid location. However, this item will take 24 hours before the boss presents itself, and players can challenge it.

One downside to this new format is that the boss will only be available to challenge for 30 minutes once the egg hatches. Since there are a lot of areas where raids are hosted in small towns, it can be difficult to find a large group of players around and get to the Raid location in thirty minutes.

Another con is that Remote Raid Passes cannot be used in the new challenges, meaning the boss must be battled in person. While nothing has been revealed regarding just how difficult the battles will be, given that Mega Raids usually require around six or seven trainers, it may be reasonable to expect them to necessitate a party of 10. Of course, this number decreases or increases depending on the skill level of each player.

With these new types of Raid Battles coming to Pokemon GO, gamers around the globe will finally have a new level of challenge to dedicate their efforts to. Unbound Hoopa is no pushover either, and trainers will need to bring their A-game if they want to come out on top for an opportunity to add this Mythical Pokemon to their collection.

Poll : 0 votes