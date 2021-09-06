How to catch Hoopa in Pokemon GO

The mischievous Hoopa is now available for trainers to catch in Pokemon GO.

The Season of Mischief has begun and this trickster of a Pokemon can be added to the collection of Pokemon GO trainers from around the world. Players will just have to complete some tasks.

Starting on September 5, 2021, a Special Research story will take players on a journey through the entire season. During this journey, catching the Mischief Pokemon in its Confined form in Pokemon GO is possible.

Pokemon GO: How to catch Hoopa

A featured image for Hoopa in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

There have been three steps in the Special Research story thus far. The third was unlocked upon Hoopa's arrival on September 5, 2021. The first part of Misunderstood Mischief is:

Make 10 Nice Throws : Reward is an Incense

: Reward is an Incense Use an Incense : Reward is 10 Poke Balls

: Reward is 10 Poke Balls Take 3 Snapshots of wild Psychic-type Pokemon : Reward is 10 Nanab Berries

: Reward is 10 Nanab Berries Full Completion: Reward is 1,000 XP, 500 Stardust, and a Gothita encounter

The second step was to simply wait for Hoopa to arrive in Pokemon GO. Once the event began in the player's area, at 11 AM local time, they could collect a bit of XP and move onto the third step.

Hoopa has arrived in areas around the world!



For limited-time, certain Pokémon will be appearing in the wild and attracted to Incense!

Catch them all to complete a limited-time Collection Challenge!

Learn more about the Season of Mischief here: https://t.co/EeuXcVWu6j pic.twitter.com/IR4779YbXK — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) September 5, 2021

The third step for Misunderstood Mischief is the most recent one available:

Make 5 Curveball Throws : Reward is 15 Poke Balls

: Reward is 15 Poke Balls Catch 10 different species of Pokemon : Reward is 5 Great Balls

: Reward is 5 Great Balls Earn 5,000 Stardust : Reward is 3 Max Revives

: Reward is 3 Max Revives Full Completion: Reward 1,000 XP, 500 Stardust, and a Hoopa encounter

The remainder of the 16 steps will come at a later date.

These are some pretty easy steps to follow for a Hoopa encounter in Pokemon GO. Once you've completed them, don't worry about loading up on Berries or Poke Balls.

The next part of the Season of Mischief Special Research story will be available on September 5! Don’t miss your chance to encounter Hoopa! Plus, Psychic-, Ghost-, and Dark-type Pokémon will be appearing in the wild and attracted to Incense!



Learn more: https://t.co/EeuXcVWu6j pic.twitter.com/JstqGqrFuE — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) September 4, 2021

The encounter with Hoopa in Pokemon GO is a guaranteed catch. Throw whatever Poke Ball you'd like and it will be caught automatically with no need to strategize for the capture.

Once you have Hoopa, enjoy the Mischief Pokemon on your team, sit back, and wait for the remainder of the Special Research story to take place. There may be chances to catch another Hoopa in the near future.

