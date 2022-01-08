Pokemon GO: Best counters for Ursaring in raids in January 2022

A new wave of Raid Bosses have come to Pokemon GO to ring in the new year. Speaking of ring, one of the new Raid Bosses Pokemon players have seen appear recently is the Hibernator Pokemon, Ursaring. Many players are enthusiastic for the opportunity to battle and catch this powerful Normal-type Pokemon known for its high damage output.

Debuting in Pokemon Gold, Silver, and Crystal, Ursaring is the evolved form of Teddiursa. Many veterans to the series may remember the Ursaring under the ownership of Paul in the Sinnoh region seasons of the anime. Aside from that, Ursaring's representation has been lacking in a lot of common forms of other Pokemon media. This has not stopped Ursaring from being a favorite among trainers that have had the pleasure of using in in their playthroughs, however.

When preparing to take on a Raid in Pokemon GO, various factors must be taken under consideration. The Raid Boss' type is integeral for knowing what kind of attacks deal the most damage, and it's also important to know its stats. Knowing the stats can help determine the kind of Pokemon to bring, based on the Raid Boss' stamina and defense.

Taking on Ursaring in Pokemon GO: A Raid Guide

Paul alongside his Ursaring in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The first thing to know about Ursaring in Pokemon GO is its typing. As previously stated, Ursaring is a pure Normal-type Pokemon. This means that Ursaring only has one weakness, Fighting-type moves. Ursaring also only resists one type of attack, Ghost-type attacks. This means that Pokemon like Cobalion and Lucario will deal the most damage, while Pokemon like Gengar and Banette will do the least amount of damage.

In terms of stats, Ursaring is an incredibly well-rounded Pokemon in most regards, but it has one glaring weakness. Ursaring's lowest stat in Pokemon GO is its defense. Sitting at a measily 144, compared to its attack of 236, and stamina of 207, Ursaring has a large pool of health but not a lot of armor to protect it. This leaves Ursaring weak to large chunks of super effective damage, which is normally dealt by supercharged Fighting-type attacks.

The best strategy to use for taking down an Ursaring in Pokemon GO is to directly counter it through attacking each of its weaknesses at once. Super effective charged Fighting-type attacks capitalize on Ursaring's weakness to the type, as well as its low defense. Pokemon such as Machamp and Lucario can not only dish out a lot of damage to Ursaring, but can also take some attacks from it as well - thanks to Lucario's Steel typing and Machamp's high defense.

While Ursaring can appear intimidating to lesser experienced players, it should not provide much of a challenge to players with the game knowledge needed to analyze Ursaring and its performance in Pokemon GO. Players are also encouraged to bring at least one other player with them to swiftly eliminate this Raid Boss.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider