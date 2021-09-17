Top 5 most powerful Normal-types in Pokemon GO (September 2021)

Normal-types aren’t always top tier options in Pokemon GO, but several of them are very difficult to deal with.

It can be really tough for trainers to fit a Normal-type on their team; this type hits no Pokemon for super effective damage. While they prove to be a poor offensive type, some of them make up for it by being great defensive Pokemon.

Normal-types have no resistances, but only take super-effective damage from Fighting moves. As a result, some of these Pokemon are overpowered gym defenders, with occasional strong damage dealers sprinkled in between.

What are the best Normal-type Pokemon to add to teams?

5) Mega Lopunny

Mega Loppuny was introduced in Generation VI (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Both in Pokemon GO and the main series, Lopunny desperately needed a buff. When this Mega evolution was introduced back in April, though, it was clear that it would be a force to reckon with.

With a 282 Attack stat, Mega Lopunny can punch its way through most defenders. It only lags behind due to the large number of Fighting-types that dominate the meta.

4) Blissey

Blissey is known for often being Nurse Joy's assistant (Image via The Pokemon Company)

This is the best gym defender hands down. With a 496 Stamina stat, it’s easy to see why. Blissey also has a decent movepool, albeit with no Attack stat to back it up. With access to Dazzling Gleam, it surprisingly checks Giratina (both forms).

The only reason that this Pokemon isn’t ranked higher is because it has no presence in Raids at all.

3) Mega Pidgeot

It’s difficult for Normal-types to be good attackers. What’s an easy way around this problem? Trainers can just use a Pokemon with a second typing. Mega Pidgeot puts its 280 Attack stat to good use, firing off brutalizing Gusts and Brave Birds.

The thing that really catapults this Pokemon to the third spot, though, is availability. Every trainer should have a Pidgey (if not several).

2) Meloetta

Meloetta is known as the Melody Pokemon (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Conversely, this Pokemon has very low availability. Meloetta is so impressive, though, that it still deserves this high ranking. None of its stats are below 200: it has 250 Attack and decent bulk.

It also gets a great movepool, with access to strong Psychic-type moves as well as Dazzling Gleam. This set can check strong Ghost-types like Giratina and Gengar.

1) Snorlax

This Pokemon is great in almost any role. Snorlax has a whopping 330 Stamina stat, which makes it only behind Blissey and Chansey as the best gym defender. Snorlax also gets 190 Attack, though, which allows it to deal damage other bulky Normal-types can’t.

Its wide movepool can take out lots of threats (Outrage for Giratina, Earthquake for Registeel, Heavy Slam for Togekiss, etc.). Shadow Snorlax is also a great option, since it doesn’t suffer too much from the defense reduction while greatly benefiting from the Attack buff.

