Pokemon GO November Community Day Teddiursa: Date, featured attack, all event bonuses, and more

Niantic recently released information regarding the next Community Day event coming to Pokemon GO. To the surprise of many, Teddiursa has been selected to have its time in the spotlight. As an added bonus, Niantic is also using the occasion to mark the debut of Teddiursa's evolution, Ursaluna.

Ursaluna has quickly become a creature of interest in the community due to its unique Ground and Normal typing as well as its interesting stat balance. Although many fans wonder how it will perform in the meta of the main series, bringing it to Niantic's mobile game may provide some insight.

With a new creature on the way and thoughts about the next monthly Community Day for Pokemon GO invigorating the playerbase, trainers may way to read up on everything they can so they know what to expect.

Teddiursa Community Day in Pokemon GO: Everything to know

Teddiursa as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

This event will bring the standard increase in shiny rates players have come to expect from Pokemon GO's Community Day events. This rate will increase from the standard odds to around one in every 25 encounters. Players can easily recognize a Shiny Teddiursa by its bright green hue (instead of its standard orange).

Following tradition, the Community Day will also feature the trademark special research tickets that players can purchase from Pokemon GO's in-app store. This story will still feature various tasks to accomplish and many rewards for doing so, resulting in an encounter with the newly added Ursaluna.

Various event bonuses will go live with the event as well. Here is a list of every bonus increase that players can expect to be active once the Community Day goes live:

3x Stardust for catching Pokemon

2x chance for Trainers level 31 and up to find XL candies from catching Pokemon

Incense will last three hours

Lure Modules will last three hours

One additional Special Trade can be made

2x amount of candy for catching Pokemon

Trades will require half of the regular Stardust amount

Smeargle can appear through snapshots

Ursaluna's typing from Pokemon Legends: Arceus will remain unchanged when introduced to Pokemon GO, and it will continue to remain a Normal and Ground-type. It will also keep its unusual evolution method. This means players will need to wait for a full moon before they are able to evolve their Ursaring into Ursaluna.

Thankfully, the moon phase following the Community Day is guaranteed to be a full moon, so players will not miss out on the event-exclusive move. This event move is the Ground-type High Horsepower. This attack deals a base 100 damage in Trainer Battles and 110 in gym attacks and Raid Battles.

Finally, 4-star Raid Battles will be making a comeback in Pokemon GO during this event. These battles will put the team of trainers against Ursaring, the now mid-stage evolution of Teddiursa. Given that Ursaring is a pure Normal-type, bringing powerful Fighting-types like Lucario and Machamp is recommended.

