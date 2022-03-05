Best moveset for Ursaluna in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Ursaluna was one of the biggest surprises in Pokemon Legends: Arceus.

While the world was awaiting news about Pokemon from the Sinnoh region, Game Freak announced that Ursaring, from the Johto region, would be getting a new evolution.

Ursaluna is much bulkier than its predecessor, and with a much higher Attack stat, it can trample many opponents in the game.

Which moves should Ursaluna be running in Pokemon Legends: Arceus?

Bulk Up is one of the best moves for Ursaluna considering how strong some late-game enemies can be. From there, trainers will have to find the right moves to take advantage of Ursaluna’s power and give it the right coverage.

Here are the moves trainers can use for their Ursaluna:

Bulk Up

Headlong Rush

Double-Edge

Ice Punch

Pokemon with Defense stats of around 105 normally don't require Defense boosts. However, in Pokemon Legends: Arceus, Ursaluna could definitely benefit from Bulk Up.

Since Pokemon Legends: Arceus isn’t turn-based like typical games in the franchise, several opponents will be able to hit Ursaluna twice (especially since its Speed tier is horrid).

If Ursaluna can Bulk Up, it can withstand getting double-attacked. The move also boosts the Pokemon's Attack, so it can likely KO its opponents with one hit.

Ursaluna’s strongest move is Headlong Rush, which, in a nutshell, is Ground-type Close Combat. This move will lower the Pokemon’s defensive stats. However, it is worth it for the damage potential. At 100 base power, this is guaranteed to hurt opponents.

Ursaluna is the second ride Pokemon players get in the game (Image via Game Freak)

Enemies that resist Headlong Rush won’t appreciate taking a Double-Edge. This move also has a 100 base power and gets STAB from Ursaluna’s Normal typing. Of course, it won’t hit any opposing Pokemon with super effective damage, but that’s fine since it deals such strong neutral damage.

Flying-types can be annoying for Ursaluna, since they are immune to Headlong Rush. However, Ursaluna can overcome this weakness with either Rock Slide or Ice Punch. The latter tends to be better since it can also deal with Grass-types.

Grass-types might hit Ursaluna with a super effective move first. However, Ursaluna is so bulky that it will likely eat the hit. For instance, it can easily take a Power Whip from a Tangrowth and hit back with a strong Ice Punch.

Note: This article reflects the opinions of the writer

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh