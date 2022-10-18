Can Teddiursa be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Teddiursa will be in the spotlight for Pokemon GO's November Community Day. Many trainers are wondering if this event will mark the debut of the shiny variant of the Little Bear Pokemon or if they can find one out in the wild right now.

As many experienced trainers will know, Shiny Pokemon are some of the highest-valued variants of pocket monsters to ever grace the franchise. While they do not provide their trainers with anything aside from a serotonin boost, their rarity and alternative colors are enough to spark conversation among the fanbase.

Shiny Teddiursa was introduced in Pokemon GO during a Safari Zone event in 2020

𝙒𝙃𝙔𝙇𝘿𝙀 @Whylde_



Most likely will be available at before global release Shiny TeddiursaMost likely will be available at #PokemonGOSafariZone in St. Louis, Missouri, USbefore global release Shiny Teddiursa✨Most likely will be available at #PokemonGOSafariZone in St. Louis, Missouri, US🇺🇸 before global release https://t.co/lsiyUgVJCt

Luckily, Shiny Teddiursa was added to Pokemon GO back in 2020 as part of a Safari Zone event. This means players who are feeling ambitious can go out right now and try their luck at finding one.

Now that trainers know it is possible to find Shiny Teddiursa, there are a few things they should keep in mind.

The first thing that every player should do before heading out for a shiny hunt in Pokemon GO is to check the weather. This will let them know what to wear to stay warm during the chilly autumn weather and which types of creatures are more likely to spawn in their area.

Since Teddiursa is a Normal-type Pokemon, it has the best chance of spawning during partly cloudy weather. Checking the weather forecast application on one's mobile device can go a long way toward determining when to go hunting for shiny variants.

Using consumable items like Incense and Lure Modules also greatly increases the likelihood of Pokemon spawning. While this does not directly increase the chances of Teddiursa spawning, the effects of the item decrease the time it would technically take for one to spawn.

Incense works by attaching itself to the player's avatar once it is used. It increases the general spawn rate in the area around the player. While it does work if trainers remain in one spot, the effect is greatly increased if they are mobile. Knowing this, patrolling an urban area is a good idea.

Lure Modules work in a similar way. However, they activate by attaching to Pokestops and gyms. Given that these locations cannot move, these items passively increase the spawn rate around the posted area. A good method to hunt for shiny variants in Pokemon GO is to set up an area with many Pokestops and patrol the area with an Incense equipped.

Of course, trainers may also opt to wait for Pokemon GO's Teddiursa Community Day event. Players can expect this event to go live on Saturday, November 12, 2022, from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm local time.

Teddiursa will appear more frequently in the wild during the course of the event, and lucky trainers can even find the Pokemon's shiny form. Its Hisui-region evolution, Ursaluna, will also be making its debut this Community Day. Players can use 100 Teddiursa Candy to evolve Ursaring (Teddiursa’s evolution) into Ursaluna.

