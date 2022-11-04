Pokemon GO Dratini Community Day Classic: Featured attack, bonuses, shiny, and more

Pokemon GO's Community Day Classic will be underway on Saturday, November 5 from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm local time. The featured Pokemon for this particular event will be Dratini, the Generation I Dragon-type.

During this Community Day event, Dratini will be seen throughout the wild, giving trainers a great opportunity to capture it in bulk in Pokemon GO.

However, the benefits don't stop there, and there are plenty of upsides to participating in this particular promotion. Trainers can also receive plenty of resources, enjoy elongated item use, and even evolve a Dragonite with a powerful Charged Move.

Thanks to Dratini's enduring popularity, Pokemon GO trainers won't want to miss out on a prime opportunity to catch it in bunches during the upcoming Community Day.

Breaking down Pokemon GO's Community Day Classic for November 5

Dragonite can learn Draco Meteor if it's evolved from Dragonair during the event (Image via Niantic)

November may have a second Community Day event focused on Teddiursa, but Dratini's Community Day Classic will come first. There's plenty to be excited for when it comes to features, as catching and evolving plenty of Dratini will only be the tip of the iceberg.

The event may only last for three hours, which isn't ideal for some players' schedule, but the duration will be jam-packed with content to enjoy.

Increased Dratini Spawns

For the entire length of the event, Dratini will be spawning very frequently in the wild. Not only does this help players find a quality Pokemon to use in battle, lucky players may even spot its shiny form as well. Be sure to catch as many Dratini as you can in order to find one with excellent stats, or go shiny hunting and see if you can get lucky.

Dragonite and Draco Meteor

During the event, and for up to two hours after it, evolving Dragonair into Dragonite will result in a Pokemon that knows the Charged Move Draco Meteor, a heavy-hitting Dragon-type attack that can devastate unprotected opponents in Pokemon GO. In PvE, Draco Meteor deals 150 damage, and in PvP, the move deals the same numbers but decreases the user's attack stat. It's a tough trade-off, but Draco Meteor hits so hard that it should be able to defeat many opponents quickly once used.

Dratini Special Research Story

Pokemon GO trainers interested in even more Dratini-centric fun can spend $1 USD or its equivalent for a Special Research Ticket. They can redeem it to undertake a Special Research Story that will undoubtedly feature Dratini, providing even more opportunities to catch it. Additionally, players can gift tickets to any friends they've reached the Great Friends level with.

Event item and resource bonuses

3x Stardust earned from every Pokemon caught.

Take snapshots during the event to find a surprise photobomb Pokemon.

Lure Modules and Incense items used in Pokemon GO during this event will last three hours, long enough to last the entire Community Day event.

With so much in store for Dratini's Community Day Classic, Pokemon GO trainers who participate surely won't be disappointed. There are only a few days to prepare, so players will likely want to stock up on Pokeballs, Incense, and Lure Modules as soon as they can.

