Pokemon GO Battle League (June 30): Best Master League team recommendation

Pokemon GO's PvP formats in the GO Battle League are quite varied, with new and intriguing rulesets constantly releasing. However, the Great, Ultra, and Master Leagues remain a constant, and the Master League, in particular, is where the game's big hitters come to battle. With no CP restrictions or limitations on Legendary or Mythic Pokemon, the Master League features top-notch competition.

Since the Master League in Pokemon GO is a no-holds-barred battle league, trainers have a vast amount of freedom to assemble their best team for the fight. However, trainers know that not all creatures are created equal, and some simply outperform their counterparts.

If Pokemon GO fans are looking for the top picks to outfit their Master League team, there is plenty of room for flexibility.

Recommended team picks for Pokemon GO's Master League

1) Lugia

Max Base Stats

Attack - 174.7

- 174.7 Defense - 273

- 273 Stamina - 210

It's no secret that durability is generally favored in Pokemon GO's PvP. With so many opponents with high damage output, the ability to shrug off attacks and keep fighting is a gift. With that in mind, Lugia is one of the best Pocket Monsters when it comes to durability in the Master League.

Thanks to its fantastic bulkiness, Flying/Psychic-typing, and hard-hitting moveset, Lugia can be a huge asset in Master League PvP.

Exceptional durability.

Can fit many different team roles.

Great shield pressure.

Hard-hitting Charged Moves like Aero Blast and Hydro Pump.

2) Groudon

Max Base Stats

Attack - 239.4

- 239.4 Defense - 204.1

- 204.1 Stamina - 184

Groudon was already a force of nature in Pokemon GO's Master League format, but when it received the move Precipice Blades earlier in 2023, it skyrocketed up the rankings. Thanks to a great set of IV stats, Groudon can both hammer away at opponents with high-damage moves and take some punishment.

Despite not having the most versatile moveset, it can bring pain whenever called upon.

High durability thanks to its Defense stats.

Precipice Blades is an incredibly potent nuke move.

Energy efficiency allows it to spam Charged Moves often.

Access to Fire Punch and Solar Beam gives it extra type coverage.

3) Altered Forme Giratina

Max Base Stats

Attack - 169.7

- 169.7 Defense - 201.6

- 201.6 Stamina - 251

Although its Origin Forme can be an offensive powerhouse, Altered Giratina is incredibly bulky in Pokemon GO PvP. It makes for a natural closer, thanks to its incredibly high Stamina stat, giving this Dragon/Ghost-type a huge pool of HP to work with.

It may not have the damage ceiling of its Origin Forme, but this iteration is perfect for anchoring a team and winning battles of attrition against similarly resilient opponents.

Spectacular health and durability.

Can outlast many opponents when shields are available.

Great energy generation with Shadow Claw to spam Charged Moves like Dragon Claw and Ancient Power.

Counters popular meta picks like Mewtwo, Metagross, Garchomp, and Dragonite.

4) Solgaleo

Max Base Stats

Attack - 226.8

- 226.8 Defense - 173.1

- 173.1 Stamina - 234

Many Pokemon GO players may consider Mewtwo or Lugia the go-to Psychic-types in the Master League meta. While this is true in many respects, Solgaleo has shown to be their equal thanks to its versatile movesets, fantastic durability, and damage production.

Toss in great energy efficiency and a solid Psychic/Steel-typing, and Solgaleo can be seen as a more effective and dynamic alternative to Metagross in Pokemon GO.

Top-notch Attack and Stamina stats allow it to battle on offense or defense.

Access to Fire Spin, Flamethrower, and Solar Beam provides extra type coverage.

Ten elemental resistances thanks to its Psychic/Steel-typing.

5) Kyurem

Max Base Stats

Attack - 219.3

- 219.3 Defense - 155.4

- 155.4 Stamina - 218

Ice-type monsters aren't often considered top contenders in Pokemon GO's Master League, but this Dragon/Ice-type is the major exception. The addition of Glaciate to Kyurem's move collection gives it even better battle capabilities since it can debuff an opponent's Attack stat.

Even better, Kyurem is incredibly agile in Pokemon GO battles, allowing it to dodge quickly and return fire with a Charged Move like Glaciate, Dragon Claw, or Draco Meteor.

Excellent move pressure via Dragon Breath.

Glaciate weakens enemy attack damage.

Capable of dodging quickly with short animations.

Has multiple elemental weaknesses, so team building will be crucial.

6) Shadow Mewtwo

Max Base Stats

Attack - 264.6

- 264.6 Defense - 165.5

- 165.5 Stamina - 192

Mewtwo's status as a pure offensive juggernaut in Pokemon GO is well-documented in PvE and PvP. Since that's the case, why not snag a Shadow Form Mewtwo and give it even more firepower? With a sky-high Attack stat boosted by being a Shadow Pokemon, this iteration of Mewtwo is even more deadly.

With various Charged Moves to utilize, Shadow Mewtwo can meet the challenge against many opponent types. However, Pokemon GO players will want to be wary of its subpar durability. So, keeping some bulky switches and closers on standby is advised for when Shadow Mewtwo's HP gets low.

Immense attack damage and a wide plethora of Charged Moves.

Access to Shadow Ball and Focus Blast gives it type coverage against its Dark and Ghost-type weaknesses.

Fantastic shield pressure.

A glass cannon in every sense, so trainers will need to team build accordingly.

Although these picks are recommended for Pokemon GO's Master League, the meta shifts rapidly. Today's top options can be tomorrow's middle-of-the-pack picks. As a result, trainers should always take their own playstyle into account, along with the Stardust cost of outfitting these Pokemon.

