What is the best moveset for Lugia in Pokemon GO? (March 2023)

As part of Pokemon GO's Let's GO! event, Lugia replaced Incarnate Forme Thundurus as a 5-star raid boss as of March 28, 2023. The Pocket Monster also has an upcoming Raid Hour beginning on March 29, 2023, from 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm local time.

Until April 10, 2023, Lugia will remain a 5-star raid boss in Pokemon GO, giving trainers a ton of opportunities to capture the Legendary Pocket Monster. If a player does capture the mascot of Pokemon Silver, they'll likely want to use it in battle.

While Lugia can certainly fight at a high capacity right after being captured, some trainers will likely want to maximize its damage output.

Depending on what form of Pokemon GO battles players want to use Lugia in, it may demand a different moveset for peak performance.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the opinions of the writer

Top movesets for Lugia in Pokemon GO PvE and PvP

Lugia can perform well in Pokemon GO's PvE and PvP environments (Image via The Pokemon Company)

As a Psychic/Flying-type creature in Pokemon GO, Lugia naturally benefits from using Flying and Psychic-type moves. This is due in part to the Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB), which occurs when a Pokemon of a certain type uses a move of the same type.

However, Lugia also has access to moves that don't match its elemental types, and these can be particularly useful in certain battles. Depending on the environment this Legendary Pokemon is in, it may behoove its trainer to utilize different moves depending on the type of opponent being faced.

For example, when it comes to PvE battles, players tend to know what they're up against. This is due to fights like raids and Team GO Rocket battles forecasting what opponent trainers will face.

Conversely, Pokemon GO's PvP arena is a different story, as players will only know their opponent once they appear on the battlefield. Since this is the case, Lugia benefits from a more diverse moveset in PvP.

Here are the recommended movesets for Lugia in Pokemon GO:

PvE - Extrasensory and Aeroblast

- Extrasensory and Aeroblast PvP - Dragon Tail, Sky Attack, and Aeroblast

There's plenty to appreciate about both of these movesets, as they give Lugia excellent damage output while still providing it with quality energy generation and type advantage coverage.

Extrasensory gives Lugia the ability to damage Poison and Fighting-type opponents while retaining its STAB. Meanwhile, Aeroblast continues to win against Fighting-type enemies while also giving Lugia an advantage over Bug and Grass-type opponents.

Meanwhile, Lugia can somewhat branch out in PvP fights. Dragon Tail offers the ability to deal neutral damage against most enemies while hammering super effective damage into Dragon-type foes.

Sky Attack and Aeroblast, while both are Flying-type moves, require different energy costs and offer up different degrees of damage. In this case, Sky Attack can be used more consistently, while Aeroblast serves more as a nuke option to take an unshielded opponent down.

It should be noted that although the movesets above are recommended, players shouldn't shy away from changing them if they simply aren't working out.

The mobile title's meta evolves rapidly, and players should always be responsive to changes and enemy selection in the future to ensure that their Lugia is in top form for battle.

