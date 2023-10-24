Pokemon GO Shadow Lugia raid guide: Best counters, weaknesses, and more

Team GO Rocket will be taking over Pokemon GO in a few days. As a result, you will see a surge in the number of Shadow Raids in the game. While you will see a lot of new Pocket Monsters being featured in these Shadow Raids, one that is bound to get the most attention is Shadow Lugia. You will have to participate in these Shadow Raids in person, as Niantic will not allow you to raid remotely.

You will be able to encounter Shadow Lugia in five-star Shadow Raids starting from Saturday, October 28, 2023, at 10 am local time through Sunday, October 29, 2023, at 8 pm local time.

This article takes a look at the best counters that you can utilize against Shadow Lugia. It will also discuss Shadow Lugia’s moveset and weaknesses so that you can build your raid party accordingly.

What are the best counters to Shadow Lugia in Pokemon GO?

Shadow Lugia (Image via Niantic)

Being a dual Flying- and Psychic-type beast, Shadow Lugia is vulnerable to a wide array of elemental typings in Pokemon GO:

Rock

Ghost

Electric

Ice

Dark

Shadow Lugia is resistant to the following elemental typings:

Fighting

Grass

Ground

Psychic

Here are the recommended counters to beat Shadow Lugia in raids:

Mega Tyranitar

Mega Gengar

Shadow Tyranitar

Mega Diancie

Mega Banette

Shadow Raikou

Mega Rayquaza

Xurkitree

Shadow Magnezone

Shadow Electivire

Shadow Zapdos

Shadow Mamoswine

Mega Manectric

Shadow Weavile

Tyranitar

Shadow Mewtwo

Zekrom

Shadow Cursola

What are the best moves to beat Shadow Lugia in Pokemon GO raids?

As mentioned earlier, Shadow Lugia is vulnerable to Rock-, Ghost-, Electric-, Ice-, and Dark-type beasts. You can counter this Pocket Monster best with the moves from any of these elemental typings.

Here are the best recommended moves to counter Shadow Lugia in raids:

Fast moves:

Bite

Lick

Rock Throw

Shadow Claw

Thunder Shock

Dragon Tail

Spark

Powder Snow

Thunder Fang

Psycho Cut

Charge Beam

Hex

Snarl

Smack Down

Ice Fang

Astonish

Charged moves:

Brutal Swing

Shadow Ball

Rock Slide

Wild Charge

Thunderbolt

Foul Play

Fusion Bolt

Dragon Ascent

Avalanche

Shadow Force

Shadow Lugia’s moveset in Pokemon GO

Shadow Lugia comes with the following moves in the game:

Fast moves:

Extrasensory

Dragon Tail

Charged moves:

Sky Attack

Hydro Pump

Future Sight

Aeroblast

Frustration

Catch Combat Power (CP) of Shadow Lugia

Team GO Rocket takeover artwork (Image via Niantic)

Shadow Lugia will have the following catch CPs in the title:

Weather boosted: 2,450 to 2,645 at level 25 with windy weather boost

2,450 to 2,645 at level 25 with windy weather boost Non-weather boosted: 1,959 to 2,115 at level 20

Can you solo defeat Shadow Lugia in Pokemon GO?

It will be extremely difficult to defeat Shadow Lugia all by yourself. You can read this article for more information.

Can Shadow Lugia be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Yes. Shadow Lugia will have a shiny variant. If you are lucky, you will encounter a Shiny Shadow Lugia once out of 20 encounters.