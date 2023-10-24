Pokemon GO Shadow Lugia raid guide: Best counters, weaknesses, and more

Team GO Rocket will be taking over Pokemon GO in a few days. As a result, you will see a surge in the number of Shadow Raids in the game. While you will see a lot of new Pocket Monsters being featured in these Shadow Raids, one that is bound to get the most attention is Shadow Lugia. You will have to participate in these Shadow Raids in person, as Niantic will not allow you to raid remotely.
You will be able to encounter Shadow Lugia in five-star Shadow Raids starting from Saturday, October 28, 2023, at 10 am local time through Sunday, October 29, 2023, at 8 pm local time.
This article takes a look at the best counters that you can utilize against Shadow Lugia. It will also discuss Shadow Lugia’s moveset and weaknesses so that you can build your raid party accordingly.
What are the best counters to Shadow Lugia in Pokemon GO?
Being a dual Flying- and Psychic-type beast, Shadow Lugia is vulnerable to a wide array of elemental typings in Pokemon GO:
- Rock
- Ghost
- Electric
- Ice
- Dark
Shadow Lugia is resistant to the following elemental typings:
- Fighting
- Grass
- Ground
- Psychic
Here are the recommended counters to beat Shadow Lugia in raids:
- Mega Tyranitar
- Mega Gengar
- Shadow Tyranitar
- Mega Diancie
- Mega Banette
- Shadow Raikou
- Mega Rayquaza
- Xurkitree
- Shadow Magnezone
- Shadow Electivire
- Shadow Zapdos
- Shadow Mamoswine
- Mega Manectric
- Shadow Weavile
- Tyranitar
- Shadow Mewtwo
- Zekrom
- Shadow Cursola
What are the best moves to beat Shadow Lugia in Pokemon GO raids?
As mentioned earlier, Shadow Lugia is vulnerable to Rock-, Ghost-, Electric-, Ice-, and Dark-type beasts. You can counter this Pocket Monster best with the moves from any of these elemental typings.
Here are the best recommended moves to counter Shadow Lugia in raids:
Fast moves:
- Bite
- Lick
- Rock Throw
- Shadow Claw
- Thunder Shock
- Dragon Tail
- Spark
- Powder Snow
- Thunder Fang
- Psycho Cut
- Charge Beam
- Hex
- Snarl
- Smack Down
- Ice Fang
- Astonish
Charged moves:
- Brutal Swing
- Shadow Ball
- Rock Slide
- Wild Charge
- Thunderbolt
- Foul Play
- Fusion Bolt
- Dragon Ascent
- Avalanche
- Shadow Force
Shadow Lugia’s moveset in Pokemon GO
Shadow Lugia comes with the following moves in the game:
Fast moves:
- Extrasensory
- Dragon Tail
Charged moves:
- Sky Attack
- Hydro Pump
- Future Sight
- Aeroblast
- Frustration
Catch Combat Power (CP) of Shadow Lugia
Shadow Lugia will have the following catch CPs in the title:
- Weather boosted: 2,450 to 2,645 at level 25 with windy weather boost
- Non-weather boosted: 1,959 to 2,115 at level 20
Can you solo defeat Shadow Lugia in Pokemon GO?
It will be extremely difficult to defeat Shadow Lugia all by yourself. You can read this article for more information.
Can Shadow Lugia be shiny in Pokemon GO?
Yes. Shadow Lugia will have a shiny variant. If you are lucky, you will encounter a Shiny Shadow Lugia once out of 20 encounters.