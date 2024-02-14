10 best Psychic-type Pokemon, ranked

In the vast and diverse world of Pokemon, Psychic-types are renowned for their extraordinary mental abilities, including telepathy, precognition, and manipulating physical reality. These creatures are not only powerful in battle, with their high special attack stats and strategic movesets, but they also hold significant roles in the world's lore, often depicted as guardians of ancient knowledge or dimensions.

Here are the ten best Psychic-type Pokemon, ranked for their abilities, impact on the franchise's universe, and overall strength.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Metagross, Mew, and eight other top Psychic-type Pokemon, ranked

10) Metagross (Steel/Psychic)

Metagross in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Base stat breakdown:

HP - 80

- 80 Attack - 135

- 135 Defence - 130

- 130 Special Attack - 95

- 95 Special Defence - 90

- 90 Speed - 70

- 70 Total - 600

Metagross is a Steel/Psychic-type known for its supercomputer-like intelligence. A result of two Metang fusing, this Gen 3 Psuedo-Legendary can crunch complex calculations faster than a computer.

Its four brains allow it to execute complex strategies in battle, making it a formidable opponent. Its signature move, Meteor Mash, showcases its physical and psychic prowess on the battlefield.

9) Latias and Latios (Dragon/Psychic)

Latias and Latios in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Base stat breakdown for Latias:

HP - 80

- 80 Attack - 80

- 80 Defence - 90

- 90 Special Attack - 110

- 110 Special Defence - 130

- 130 Speed - 110

- 110 Total - 600

Base stat breakdown for Latios:

HP - 80

- 80 Attack - 90

- 90 Defence - 80

- 80 Special Attack - 130

- 130 Special Defence - 110

- 110 Speed - 110

- 110 Total - 600

These two are popular in most teams for their unique combination of Psychic and Dragon-typing. Latias and Latios possess the ability to communicate telepathically and understand human speech.

They can also make themselves invisible or create realistic illusions, aiding them in avoiding conflict. Known for their compassionate nature, these siblings can fly at jet speeds, making them swift rescuers and loyal companions.

8) Mew (Psychic)

Mew in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Base stat breakdown:

HP - 100

- 100 Attack - 100

- 100 Defence - 100

- 100 Special Attack - 100

- 100 Special Defence - 100

- 100 Speed - 100

- 100 Total - 600

Mew holds the genetic codes of all pocket monsters, making it incredibly versatile in battle. This Psychic-type can make itself invisible at will, which allows it to avoid detection by enemies.

Mew is said to possess the DNA of every single creature, enabling it to learn any move. Its rarity and elusive nature make it a symbol of mystery in the Pokemon world.

7) Calyrex (Psychic/Grass)

Shadow Rider and Ice Rider Calyrex (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Base stat breakdown:

HP - 100

- 100 Attack - 80

- 80 Defence - 80

- 80 Special Attack - 80

- 80 Special Defence - 80

- 80 Speed - 80

- 80 Total - 500

- 500 Base stat total when riding Glastrier or Spectrier - 680

Calyrex is a Psychic/Grass-type known as the King of Bountiful Harvests. It is deeply connected to the lore of the Galar region. Calyrex is a wise and powerful ruler, capable of providing rich harvests for its people.

Its psychic abilities are demonstrated through its control over nature and the minds of others, and it can fuse with either Glastrier or Spectrier to become a formidable force in battle.

6) Lunala (Psychic/Ghost)

Lunala in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Base stat breakdown:

HP - 137

- 137 Attack - 113

- 113 Defence - 89

- 89 Special Attack - 137

- 137 Special Defence - 107

- 107 Speed - 97

- 97 Total - 680

Representing the moon, Lunala is a Psychic/Ghost-type Legendary entity with the power to absorb light and turn it into energy. It is known as the emissary of the moon and has a deep connection with cosmic energies.

Lunala's Moongeist Beam attack showcases its ability to unleash powerful psychic energy infused with ghostly might.

5) Solgaleo (Psychic/Steel)

Solgaleo in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Base stat breakdown:

HP - 137

- 137 Attack - 137

- 137 Defence - 107

- 107 Special Attack - 113

- 113 Special Defence - 89

- 89 Speed - 97

- 97 Total - 680

The counterpart to Lunala, Solgaleo is a Psychic/Steel-type Legendary being that embodies the sun. Known as the "beast that devours the sun," Solgaleo has a majestic and regal presence.

Its signature move, Sunsteel Strike, demonstrates its ability to harness and unleash solar energy, making it one of the most powerful Psychic-types.

4) Hoopa - Unbound (Psychic/Dark)

Hoopa Unbound in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Base stat breakdown:

HP - 80

- 80 Attack - 160

- 160 Defence - 60

- 60 Special Attack - 170

- 170 Special Defence - 130

- 130 Speed - 80

- 80 Total - 680

In its Unbound form, Hoopa is a Psychic/Dark-type with the power to bend dimensions and transport anything through its rings.

This form reveals its true mischievous and powerful nature, allowing it to use its psychic abilities to manipulate space and create portals, demonstrating immense power that can rival Legendary critters.

3) Lugia (Psychic/Flying)

Lugia in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Base stat breakdown:

HP - 106

- 106 Attack - 90

- 90 Defence - 130

- 130 Special Attack - 90

- 90 Special Defence - 154

- 154 Speed - 110

- 110 Total - 680

Often considered the guardian of the seas, Lugia is a Psychic/Flying-type Legendary Pokemon. Its powers are tied to its ability to calm storms, and its signature move, Aeroblast, showcases its control over the wind.

Lugia's wisdom and strength make it one of the most respected and powerful Psychic-type.

2) Mewtwo (Psychic)

Mewtwo in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Base stat breakdown:

HP - 106

- 106 Attack - 110

- 110 Defence - 90

- 90 Special Attack - 154

- 154 Special Defence - 90

- 90 Speed - 130

- 130 Total - 680

- 680 Base stat total when Mega Evolved - 780

Created from the DNA of Mew, Mewtwo is a Psychic-type designed for battle. Its genetic manipulation has endowed it with incredible psychic abilities, far surpassing its predecessor's.

Mewtwo's struggle with its existence and immense power has made it both feared and admired. Its signature move, Psystrike, embodies the peak of Psychic-type offensive capability.

1) Necrozma - Ultra form (Psychic/Dragon)

Ultra Necrozma in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Base stat breakdown:

HP - 97

- 97 Attack - 167

- 167 Defence - 97

- 97 Special Attack - 167

- 167 Special Defence - 97

- 97 Speed - 129

- 129 Total - 754

At the pinnacle of Psychic-type power stands Ultra Necrozma, a form that Necrozma assumes after absorbing either Solgaleo or Lunala. This Psychic/Dragon-type transcends the concept of day and night, embodying the light itself.

Its signature move, Light That Burns the Sky is a testament to its overwhelming power, capable of unleashing energy that can illuminate the darkest corners of the universe. Ultra Necrozma's role in the universe's lore as a bringer of light solidifies its position as the strongest Psychic-type to exist.

The Psychic-types featured boast remarkable strength and enrich the universe with their compelling lore. Honorable mentions include Jirachi, Deoxys, and Meloetta, each with a base stat total of 600, showcasing their prowess. Paradox Pokemon like Iron Leaves, Iron Boulder, and Iron Crown also stand out with a stat total of 590.

Galarian Articuno, Uxie, Mesprit, Azelf, and Cresselia are strong contenders, each with a base stat of 580, highlighting the diverse and powerful Psychic-type roster.

