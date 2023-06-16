How to evolve Cosmog into Solgaleo and Lunala in Pokemon GO?

Cosmog is again available in Pokemon GO as part of the Solstice Horizons event during the Season of Hidden Gems. This is an amazing opportunity for players who missed the chance to catch the Nebula Pokemon, originally released in September 2022 as part of the Season of Light. Pokemon GO enthusiasts will be able to get their hands on not one, but two Cosmog (albeit the second will require spending real money to buy a ticket) during the Solstice Horizons event, which will last from 10 am on June 16, 2023, till 8 pm on June 25, 2023.

With two Cosmogs in your reach, you might want to know how to get each of its final evolutions, Solgaleo and Lunala. This guide has you covered on all the relevant details regarding the same.

How to evolve Cosmog into Cosmoem and then into Solgaleo or Lunala in Pokemon GO?

Cosmog evolves into Cosmoem in Pokemon GO when given 25 Cosmog Candy. Evolving Cosmoem into Solgaleo or Lunala is a slightly more complex (and considerably lengthy) process, requiring 100 Candy and the appropriate time of day. Solgaleo, the Sunne Pokemon, evolves only during the daytime. Once the sun has set and night has crept in, your Cosmoem will evolve into Lunala when given 100 Candy.

There are no specific universal times when the day begins and night sets in. As long as the sun is up, the map in your game will be bright green, and at night, it will be dark blue. There is a transitional period between days and nights when the map is an ochre color depicting the setting or rising sun.

How to get Cosmog during Solstice Horizons event in Pokemon GO?

Cosmog is currently available in Pokemon GO through a Special Research titled Starry Skies, a four-part research requiring you to go around and catch different types of Pokemon.

Once you complete the first part, you can choose whether to research daytime or night-time Pokemon. The rest of the three stages will depend on your choice here, but you can do the other one if you purchase the $5 ticket for it. Cosmog is the reward for completing the fourth stage of the Special Research.

How to collect Cosmog Candy in Pokemon GO?

Those who missed the opportunity to evolve Cosmog when it arrived for the first time in 2022 also missed the free Candy that came as part of the same Special Research. While the Starry Skies Special Research active currently will give you access to one (or two) Cosmog, you will only get the standard amount of Candy for catching the Pokemon.

The only way to earn Cosmog candy is by making the creature your Buddy and having it follow you around as it finds and collects Candy. To fully evolve a Cosmog, you must collect 125 Candy, twice that amount if you want Solgaleo and Lunala.

