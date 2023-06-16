What is the best moveset for Lunala in Pokemon GO?

Pokemon GO players now have the opportunity to add Lunala to their collection once again. During the Solstice Horizons event, from 10 am local time on June 16 to 8 pm local time, June 25, 2023, Cosmog will be available via an event-themed Special Research in this game. After you catch this entity, it can be evolved into a brand new Lunala or Solgaleo, depending on the time of day you evolve the creature at.

Lunala is a unique Legendary Pocket Monster in Pokemon GO because it evolves like many other regular critters. That being said, its Legendary status makes this entity a strong option in PvE and PvP battles, especially due to its elemental typing. With that in mind, you might be wondering what the best moveset for Lunala is. Don't worry as this article has got you covered on all the relevant details.

What are the best moves for Lunala in Pokemon GO?

To decide the best moveset for a creature in Pokemon GO, you have to consider how much damage it does as well as the energy it generates/consumes. While high damage output is desirable for both Fast and Charged attacks, moves that generate more energy per second (EPS) are preferred for Fast attacks, while those that consume less energy are preferred for Charged Attacks.

Another thing to consider is if the move is the same type as the user's elemental typing. This is because employing attacks of the same type grants a same-type attack bonus (STAB).

These are the moves Lunala can learn in Niantic's mobile game:

Fast Attacks

Confusion - 20 damage - 9.4 EPS - 15 DPS

Air Slash - 14 damage - 8.3 EPS - 11.7 DPS

Charged Attacks

Shadow Ball - 100 damage - 16.7 EPS - 40 DPS

Moonblast - 120 damage - 25.6 EPS - 33.3 DPS

Psychic - 90 damage - 17.9 EPS - 38.6 DPS

Future Sight - 120 damage - 37 EPS - 53.3 DPS

Considering all these factors, the best Charged Attack for Lunala in Pokemon GO is Confusion because it deals heavy damage and generates buckets of energy. The most optimal Charged Attack for this entity is Shadow Ball. Additionally, if you want a second move for this category, Moonblast offers great coverage when it comes to Dark-types.

Lunala's stats and elemental typing in Pokemon GO

The first thing to discuss when determining a creature's ideal moveset is its stats and elemental typing. Lunala is a Psychic/Ghost-type Pokemon. Its stats are as follows:

Attack: 255

Defense: 191

Stamina: 264

These stats don't excel in any particular field but are solid numbers across the board, making Lunala a decent all-rounder that can deal damage while being able to tank at least a couple of neutral-damage Charged Attacks.

Moreover, this creature's Psychic/Ghost-typing gives it resistance to Poison, Normal and Fighting-type attacks, which are possibly three of the most commonly used offensive moves in Pokemon GO. However, remember not to bring this entity out in front of a Ghost or Dark-type critter if you can help it; both these types can cause immense damage to Lunala.

