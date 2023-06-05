Can Sandygast and Palossand be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Pokemon GO players are always excited when a new Pocket Monster comes. During the Water Festival: Beach Week, as part of the Hidden Gems game season, Sandygast from the Alola Region and its evolution Palossand is making its debut. The event starts at 10 am local time on June 6, 2023, and goes on till 8 pm local time on June 12, 2023.

During this event in Pokemon GO, players can catch Sandygast in many different ways and evolve it to Palossand using 50 Sandygast Candy. However, the question that will be on the mind of many players is whether it will be possible for them to encounter the shiny version of the Sand Heap Pokemon during this period or not. This article will answer all your questions regarding the matter.

Will shiny Sandygast and Palossand be available in Pokemon GO during the Water Festival: Beach Week?

Unfortunately for collectors, shiny Sandygast and Palossand will not be available in Pokemon GO during the Water Festival: Beach Week event. Niantic follows a pattern where sometimes they don't release the shiny form of creatures during their debut in the game, exciting their shiny form among the community so that it can be released at a later event to attract more players.

The shiny form of these Alolan Ghost/Ground-types also looks cool, which would make them coveted possessions among players. While the regular form of Sandygast looks like a heap of light yellow sand with a gaping mouth, white eyes, and a red spade in its head, the shiny form is a dark shade of gray and blue eyes, and the spade on its head is yellow. Regular Palossand is a darker shade of yellow sand than its younger version, while the shiny form is darker gray.

How to encounter Sandygast during the Water Festival: Beach Week in Pokemon GO?

There are several ways to encounter Sandygast in Pokemon GO during the event. You can find the ghastly sandcastle as a reward for completing field research during the event. Sandygast will also appear as a one-star raid boss in the game during the period.

The official announcement of the event doesn't include Sandygast or Palossand among the list of potential wild encounters during this event, so it is out of question whether it will appear there at all. Moreover, there is no promise that the Pocket Monster of getting a boosted spawn rate in Field Research rewards as well, so you will need to complete quite a few if you want to get your hands on multiple as other creatures like Frillish, Bincale, Lapras and Clauncher (whose shiny form is making its debut) will also be appearing there from time to time.

To conclude, you will not be able to encounter a shiny Sandygast and evolve it into a shiny Palossand during the Water Festival: Beach Week event in Pokemon GO in June 2023.

