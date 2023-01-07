How to cook Shiny Fighting Sandwich in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Finding a Shiny is one of the most satisfying things in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. However, even with the Shiny Charm, it can be incredibly time-consuming to find them. Thankfully, Game Freak introduced a new system to help players find the Pocket Monster of their dreams: Shiny Sandwiches.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet let players craft sandwiches to share with their team, which endow them with various useful buffs. This allows you to find specific types of monsters a bit easier. You can also craft Shiny sandwiches, which will enhance your chances of finding specific types of Pokemon.

That said, what do you need to know about making a Shiny Fighting Sandwich?

Cooking up a Shiny Fighting Sandwich in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

If you want to have the coolest-looking Annihilape in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, you will want to find a shiny one. That will take forever, though, unless you’re overwhelmingly lucky. Each type has a specific recipe you’ll want to follow, and they’re going to take a little work.

To craft a Shiny Fighting Sandwich in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, you'll want to farm 5 and 6-star Tera Raids. The first ingredient is two Salty Herba Mysticas, so you will want to do as much of this as possible to have a shot at the proper ingredient. You aren’t guaranteed to get them to drop, so it might take some time.

How to craft Shiny Fighting Sandwich

Farm Tier 5 and 6-star Tera battles for 2x Salty Herba Mystica

Purchase some Pickles

Make sure you have a sandwich pick (Red works fine)

Open the Sandwich menu at a picnic, and press X to start Creative Mode

Create a recipe using a few pickles across the bread. The Herba Mystica will be used as a seasoning.

Put the other bread on top, and put your sandwich pick in

This will grant you Sparkling Power 3 (Fighting), Title Power 3 (Fighting), and Encounter Power 3 (Fighting). However, one important piece of advice is to turn off autosave before you craft sandwiches.

You can accidentally waste ingredients by not putting them properly on a sandwich or burning through a few and not finding any Shiny fighting-types in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Therefore, turning off the auto-save is recommended before you attempt Shiny farming. That way, if your sandwiches fail and you find nothing useful, you can always reload and use your ingredients again.

After all, it’s easy to go to the store and buy pickles. You aren’t guaranteed Salty Herba Mystica in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. To get two of them, you may have to do a significant amount of Tera Raids, so you want to make every single sandwich count.

The Tera Raids are worth it anyway, as higher-tier events grant better rewards. But if you want to Shiny hunt, this will be your best bet. If you want to know specific areas you should travel to, a few boast good Fighting-types.

For example, North Province (Area One) can grant you Gallade, the powerful split-evolution of Kirlia. Meanwhile, the Socarrat Trail boasts the classic Heracross, the mighty Bug/Fighting type.

And, of course, you can head to The Great Crater of Paldea, which will undoubtedly have some Fighting-types. These include Great Tusk and Slither Wing for Scarlet, while Violet has Iron Hands and Iron Valiant. There are plenty of Fighting-types to capture in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. With this sandwich in hand, catching an amazing Shiny for your team will be easier.

