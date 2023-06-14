5 Pokemon GO beasts that become game-changers when evolved

Some monsters are tricky to catch, while some are relatively easy in Pokemon GO. There are weak-looking fighters that are not fit for the battle party, but when they evolve, they become game-changers. Some are quick, some slow, and some fly while some swim. Adding these beasts to your collection is a plus in the long run. One can use them in GO Battle League, Raids, and more.

Pokemon GO has much to offer, including 18 monster types, eight regions, PvP battles, and many more features. Hooking these rare game-changers is advantageous as you level up in the game. With good play and strategy, you can outwork your opponent. Here is the list of five Pokemon that became game-changers when they evolved.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Meltan and 4 other game-changers in Pokemon GO

5) Cosmog (Cosmoem to Solgaleo or Lunala)

Cosmog and its evolution are from different universes. (Image via Niantic)

One universal fact of Cosmog is that their whole body is made of noble gas and particles of the nebula—a mysterious creature. Very few players from the Alola region have caught this rare Psychic-type Nebula Pokemon. There was a time when only the kings of Alola knew the whereabouts of Cosmog. That said, due to its mesmerizing appearance, it is often called "The Child of the Stars."

Cosmog is a Legendary monster with a max CP of 489 and weak stats of 54 Attack, 57 Defence, and 125 stamina. However, its abilities are unaware. With just 25 Candies, you can evolve it in Cosmoem, slightly better than Cosmog. But if you have extra 100 Candies, you can grow Cosmoem into Solgaleo during the daytime, and during the night, it can transform into Lunala.

These attack monsters debuted on Astral Eclipse on 23rd Nov 2022. Solgaleon's best moves are Zen Headbutt and Solar Beam, whereas Lunala's are Confusion and Shadow Ball. Once Cosmog evolves into these mighty forms, they become unstoppable, a game-changer.

4) Ralts (Kirlia to Gardevoir or Gallade)

Ralts, a dual Fairy/Psychic-type mons, appear only in front of cheerful trainers. (Image via Niantic)

Ralts is a sensitive monster that can sense emotions and hostility with its horn in the head in Pokemon GO. Also known as a Feeling fighter, it hides when it feels fear. Trainers with a less cheerful disposition often find catching Ralts challenging. It is weak compared to other types, but they are monstrous and redoubtable in their final form. Further, it also has a Shiny variant, but one can encounter it once per 500 chances.

Ralts is a dual-type monster with a max CP of 609 and comparatively weak stats of 79 Attack, 59 Defense, and 99 Stamina. When you collect 25 Candies, you can evolve Ralts into Kirlia, and with 100 Candies, further it into Gardevior, max CP of 3497. Also, with 1 Sinnoh Stone and 100 Candies, a male Kirlia can evolve into a game-changing Gallade, a Psychic and Fighting-type mons.

To increase the spawn rate of Ralts, one can attach Lure Modules in a Pokestop or use Daily Adeventue Incense and more.

3) Dratini (Dragonair to Dragonite)

Dratini is popularly known as Mirage Monster. (Image via Niantic)

One of the first ever Dragon-type beasts in Pokemon GO is Dartini. This Pokemon has a lot of energy stored in itself, which helps its body to grow longer and more extensively. As a result, it repeatedly goes through the skin-shedding process and can grow up to 6.5 feet in length. Before discovering Dratini, people considered it a Mythical beast until a fisherman showed his net worth.

Dratini has a max CP of 1136 and impressive stats of 119 Attacks, 91 Defense, and 121 Stamina. Its ability allows its body to heal upon receiving damage. It has various best moves, such as Dragon Breath, Aqua Tails, Iron Tail, and Twister. Moreover, with 25 Candies, you can get Dragonair; with 100 Candies, you can evolve further into Dragonite.

One advantage of evolving Dratini to Dragonite is its fundamental properties change, making it a dual Dragon and Flying-type Pokemon. Its great moves are Dragon Tail and Draco Meter with 15.46 DPS.

2) Meltan (evolves into Melmetal)

Melmetal's food source is metal in Pokemon GO. (Image via Niantic)

Meltan is a Mythical Steel-type monster, also known as Hex Nut Pokemon. Its body is fluid, primarily liquid metals that attract other metals. With that, it attains its head, arms, and legs. In addition, because Meltan can absorb Gigantamax energy, it can use electricity in combats, Raid battles, and more. Since they like to live in a group, in case of danger, they unite together and evolve into Melmetal.

Although Meltan is weak, Melmetal is an absolute beast. You would require 400 candies to evolve it. It is said that Melmetal returned after 3000 years of hibernation. Much like Phoenix, once it dies, its shards will give life to Meltan. This beast can outwork many enemies with a max CP of 4069, powerful stats of 226 Attacks, 190 Defence, and 264 Stamina.

1) Eevee (8 various Eeveelutions)

Eevee is a Normal-type wild creature in Pokemon GO. This highly sensitive beast can sense dangerous moves and escape foes if necessary. Its DNA is unstable and reacts to objective materials like element stones, Lure Modules, external environment, etc. Since it has the potential to adapt to different environments and endure radiation, it's a must-catch Pokemon in the game.

Eevee propensity to evolve into eight different game-changers is impressive. Eeveelutions include Vaporeon, Jolteon, Flareon, Espeon, Umbreon, Glaceon, or Leafeon with Water, Electric, Fire, Psychic, Dark, Grass, Ice, and Fairy types, respectively—one fact. Except for Umbreon, every other transformation has a CP of more than 3100. To add all these collectibles, one must know a simple Nickname Trick.

Some can evolve with Nickname Trick, while some demand extra challenges to obtain them. For example, Lefeaon and Glaceon require Mossy and Glaciar Lure Modules, whereas Umbreon and Espeon require to be your buddy Pokemon.

Poll : 0 votes