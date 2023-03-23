Is Melmetal worth it in Pokemon GO? (March 2023)

Melmetal is a highly sought-after Mythical Pokemon in Pokemon GO, and obtaining it requires a significant amount of effort and dedication. Since the only way to obtain Melmetal is by playing the mobile game, many fans of the franchise have been tempted to try the game for the sole purpose of adding this creature to their collection.

However, the process of obtaining Melmetal is not an easy one. It is one of the few Legendary or Mythical Pokemon that requires an evolution before it can be used. To get a Melmetal, players must first collect 400 candies and evolve a Meltan.

Ultimately, whether or not the effort of obtaining Melmetal is worth it is up to the individual player. While it is a rare and powerful Pokemon, the process of obtaining it may not be worth it for those who do not have the time or patience to invest in the grind.

Melmetal in Pokemon GO: Everything to know about the pure Steel-type

Melmetal as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

One of the most important things for every Pokemon GO player to know about a creature before adding it to their collection is its elemental typing. This information can be crucial in determining how best to use the Pokemon in competitive battles or against Raid Bosses.

In the case of Melmetal, it is a pure Steel-type. This is an amazing defensive typing and the best pure type in the franchise, thanks to it having a base 11 resistances. This leaves the creature with only three weaknesses: Fighting, Fire, and Ground-type attacks.

Considering Melmetal's stat spread in Pokemon GO, it should come as no surprise that this pick's most valuable asset is its base Stamina of 264, which pairs nicely with its above-average Defense of 190. Its Attack is also very good, sitting at a base total of 226, allowing it to cleave through squishy enemies with ease.

Niantic has recently released a new special research ticket that players can purchase in Pokemon GO. This special research rewards players with a Melmetal that has access to the new attack, Double Iron Bash.

Though this attack has been part of Melmetal's arsenal since its debut on home consoles following Pokemon Let's GO Pikachu and Eevee, this is the first instance in which it can learn this move in Pokemon GO. Since this attack greatly increases Melmetal's damage output, a lot of trainers have started calling this creature a "pay-to-win" pick.

Overall, Melmetal is an amazing Pokemon that is worth the effort to acquire. However, the best course of action would be to purchase the $5 special research ticket and complete it for the special Melmetal it rewards rather than evolving one yourself by collecting 400 Meltan candies.

