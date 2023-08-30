Pokemon GO September Community Day Classic teased to be a popular Fire-type

The upcoming Pokemon GO Community Day Classic, scheduled to be held later this week, was recently teased by the official X (previously Twitter) channel. While Niantic has yet to drop the official announcement detailing the upcoming content in Season 12 Adventures Abound, they have been dropping hints. Apart from the feature Pokemon for the forthcoming Community Day Classic event, they have also shared silhouettes of Paldea Starters' evolved forms.

While similar to the normal Community Day, Community Day Classic events showcase rare pocket monsters that have previously been featured. These 'mons will appear more frequently during the stipulated hours in the wild. Apart from that, players get to enjoy various bonuses, featured attacks, and more.

Charmander teased to be the upcoming feature for the Pokemon GO Community Day Classic in September

The game's official X channel showed a short clip of arid terrain, with flames bellowing out from the right to the left, and finally, the Community Day Classic logo showing up. One can hear a Pokemon's cry toward the end of the clip. Based on that and the visual cues, the community was quick to conclude that Charmander, the Lizard Pokemon, will likely be featured in the upcoming event.

Expand Tweet

The upcoming Community Day Classic event is scheduled to be held on Saturday, September 2, 2023, which is later this week. Beyond the tease, Niantic has not revealed any more details regarding the occasion. Players will likely hear more about the same some time in the next few days.

For those interested, the Pokemon GO Community Day and Community Day Classic dates for the upcoming season are as follows:

Saturday, September 2, 2023 (Community Day Classic)

Saturday, September 23, 2023

Sunday, October 15, 2023

Sunday, November 5, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 (Community Day Classic)

Players also saw a batch of Pokemon GO leaks that hinted at which pocket monster will be featured for these months. Adjusting for the dates mentioned above, the rumored Pokemon are as follows:

September - Grubbin

October - Timburr

November - Wooper and Paldean Wooper

November - Mareep (Community Day Classic)

Introduced back in Generation 1, Charmander is a Fire-type Pokemon. It is one of three Kanto Starters, along with Bulbasaur and Squirtle. Pokemon GO players can evolve Charmander into Charmeleon with 25 Candy and then further into the iconic Charizard with the help of 100 more Candy.