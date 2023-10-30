Pokemon GO Douse Drive Genesect raid guide: Best counters, weaknesses, and more

Douse Drive Genesect made its Pokemon GO debut in October 2021. It has since appeared in 5-star raids one other time. It's time for the Mythical Pokemon to make its comeback in Niantic's mobile game in 2023, where it will be available from 10 am local time on November 2 to 10 am local time on November 9, 2023. Trainers will wish to take on the critter in battle for the opportunity to catch it.

This guide will explain everything about this 5-star raid boss and how to defeat it.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Douse Drive Genesect weaknesses in Pokemon GO

Genesect (Image via TPC)

Douse Drive Genesect, despite its water-based abilities, is a Steel and Bug-type Pocket Monster. This means it is weak to only Fire-type attacks (albeit it is a 2x weakness). It resists nine of the eighteen elemental types: Normal, Bug, Steel, Ice, Psychic, Dragon, Fairy, Poison, and Grass.

As a 5-star raid boss in Pokemon GO, it will have a total of 47,836 CP and 15,000 HP, and you will have 300 seconds to complete the raid. This Mythical Pokemon has a base 252 Attack, 199 Defense, and 174 HP.

Fury Cutter and Metal Claw are Douse Drive Genesect's Fast Attack options, with Magnet Bomb, X-Scissor, or Gunk Shot serving as its Charged Attack.

Best counters to Douse Drive Genesect in Pokemon GO

Fire-type counters to Genesect (Image via TPC)

The following Fire-type Pocket Monsters are best suited to deal with Douse Drive Genesect:

Best Mega Evolution options

Mega Blaziken with Fire Spin and Blast Burn

Mega Charizard X or Y with Fire Spin and Blast Burn

Mega Houndoom with Fire Fang and Flame Thrower

Best Shadow form options

Shadow Entei in Fire Fang and Overheat

Shadow Charizard with Fire Spin and Blast Burn

Shadow Chandelure with Fire Spin and Overheat

Shadow Blaziken with Fire Spin and Blast Burn

Shadow Houndoom with Fire Fang and Flame Thrower

Shadow Moltres with Fire Spin and Overheat

Best Legendary or Mythical options

Reshiram with Fire Fang and Fusion Flare

Heatran with Fire Spin and Magma Storm

Ho-Oh with Incinerate and Sacred Fire

Best budget options

Volcarona with Fire Spin and Overheat

Darmanitan with Fire Fang and Overheat

Delphox with Fire Spin and Blast Burn

Emboar with Ember and Blast Burn

Douse Drive Genesect catch CP and shiny availability in Pokemon GO

Shiny Genesect in the anime (Image via TPC)

Douse Drive Genesect can be caught at a maximum of 1,916 CP at level 20 in the absence of any weather boosts. If the weather is Rainy or Snowy, its CP can rise up to 2,395 at level 25.

Shiny Douse Drive Genesect will be available for the first time in Pokemon GO in November 2023. As a 5-star raid encounter, it has a shiny rate of approximately 1-in-20.

