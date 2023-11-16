Ranking 10 strongest Hoenn Pokemon

Pokemon's third generation games remain some of the most popular in its history, partially due to the presence of several powerful Pocket Monsters from the Hoenn region. From the legendary planet-shifting creatures to those that can be found in tall grass, countless critters rank among fans' favorites, some of which are due to their effectiveness in battle.

But which Hoenn region Pokemon are the strongest? It really depends on the criteria being taken into account. With moves, type combinations, maximum stats, and more being considered, any ranking or list will vary as a result.

Be that as it may, it might still be worth ranking Hoenn's strongest Pokemon by utilizing their maximum base stat total for the listings.

Ranking the 10 strongest Hoenn region Pokemon based on base stat total

10) Swampert

Swampert possesses a great type combination and impressive base stats (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Sporting the highest base stats of any Hoenn starter Pokemon, there's a lot to love about Swampert. In addition to its base stat total of 535, it is one of the few Pocket Monsters with a Water/Ground-typing; this gives it only one weakness that can be exploited in battle.

Because of its type combination and a focus on HP and Attack in its stat spread, Swampert can be a valuable ally in any trainer's lineup if they make room for it. Its Mega Evolution only adds credence to its viability.

9) Milotic

Milotic's special stats make it a force in battle (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Though it doesn't have the benefit of a second elemental type like Swampert, Milotic shouldn't be discredited as a powerful Pokemon. It has a base stat allotment of 540 points with a focus on Sp. Attack and Sp. Defense, making it an excellent Special Attack user, while also having the ability to shrug off the same attacks.

The main downside to Milotic is that it has low base stats for Defense and Attack. So it's certainly not the type of Pocket Monster that will want to get into a physical brawl.

8) The Legendary Giants/Titans

The Legendary Giants are well-known as defensive powerhouses (Image via The Pokemon Company)

It might seem crazy for a group of Legendary Pokemon to be ranked so low on this list. Still, there are several more legendary and pseudo-legendary species that dwarf Regice, Registeel, and Regirock regarding base stat totals. These creatures are by no means weak though, as all three are incredibly proficient when it comes to defensive battles.

Moreover, since all three titans from the Hoenn region possess different elemental types, players can use whichever option fits their needs best. With a base stat total of 580, none of these lumbering giants will let fans down.

7) Jirachi

Jirachi possesses an intriguing stat spread that's identical to Mew and Celebi (Image via The Pokemon Company)

One of two of Hoenn's mythical Pokemon, Jirachi is a Steel/Psychic-type with an even stat distribution across all of its categories. It tops out with a base stat total of 600, putting it on par in total and distribution with other mythical creatures like Mew and Celebi. While some may think of it as a weakness, it can be considered one of Jirachi's greatest strengths.

Since it has a completely even base stat distribution, players can EV train it as they like depending on the role they want it to serve. Plus, access to powerful signature moves like Doom Desire only improves its strength.

6) Deoxys

Deoxys' versatility makes it a huge benefit as part of a team (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Technically, Jirachi and Deoxys share the same 600 base stat total, but the latter has the versatility that the former can't claim. In addition to its normal form, which possesses a glass-cannon style base stat spread between Attack, Sp. Attack, and Speed, Deoxys has three other forms that zero in on offense, defense, and speed specifically. In a way, Deoxys is a Swiss Army Knife-styled Pocket Monster.

Thanks to its high base stats and its different forms providing the ability to serve several different specified roles, Deoxys is a powerful and efficient creature that can't be overstated.

5) The Eon Duo

Latios and Latias share a base stat total but have different spreads (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Not to be overlooked, both Latios and Latias are great legendaries from the Hoenn region, even if they aren't the strongest of the bunch. The Eon Duo possesses the same base stat total of 600, but Latias has a slight edge in its Sp. Attack stat. Meanwhilem Latios is geared more toward Sp. Defense instead.

Either way, a stat total of 600 is an excellent starting point for trainers who wish to EV train these legendaries. They're both very capable Psychic/Dragon-types, so they have moves to complement their firepower if players raise them well.

4) Metagross

Metagross' reputation in the series speaks for itself (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Metagross is one of the most well-respected Pokemon among fans due to its capabilities in battle and overwhelming Mega Evolution. Its reputation is only further supported by a pseudo-legendary stat total of 600 with a heavy focus on its Attack and Defense stats. Thanks to its additional Steel-typing, it can even outclass the likes of the Eon Duo in some situations.

This Pocket Monster isn't without its weaknesses, but a well-trained Metagross can be a very difficult obstacle to overcome in battle. This is especially true if it has a team capable of protecting it from its elemental weaknesses like Fire-, Dark-, and Ghost-type attacks.

3) Salamence

Salamence is the second strongest Dragon-type in Hoenn (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The high-soaring Dragon/Flying-type Salamence remains one of the best creatures from the Hoenn region, and in the series in general. Matching the likes of other legendaries and pseudo-legendaries with a base stat total of 600, Salamence gets an edge by having a well-mixed stat spread between Attack, Sp. Attack, and Speed. This makes it an offensive force when EV trained.

Moreover, access to powerful Dragon-type moves like Outrage and Draco Meteor gives it a huge boost in many battle situations. Throw in a downright deadly Mega Evolution, and it's no secret why Salamence remains incredibly popular among fans.

2) Groudon/Kyogre

Hoenn's mascot legendaries only bow to one creature (Image via The Pokemon Company)

No list of Hoenn's most powerful species would be complete without its iconic mascots, Groudon and Kyogre. Both of these legendaries, while diametrically opposed, still share a base stat total of 670. While Kyogre has its stat spread centered on Sp. Attack and Sp. Defense, Groudon is all about brawn with a higher Attack and Defense stat.

Complete with devastating moves like Precipice Blades and Origin Pulse respectively, Groudon and Kyogre are two of the most dangerous Pocket Monsters in Hoenn and in the larger series. Once they activate Primal Reversion and supercharge their formidable powers, few opponents stand a chance.

1) Rayquaza

Hoenn's Pocket Monsters bow in deference to Rayquaza (Image via Game Freak)

When Groudon and Kyogre get into earthshaking scuffles, Rayquaza arrives to settle the score. The mascot of Pokemon Emerald undoubtedly has the firepower to back up its dominance with a base stat total of 680 points, tying it for the second-highest ranking among all Pocket Monsters and only falling behind the deity Arceus.

With a stat spread focused on pure offense of both the physical and special variety, Rayquaza can one-shot lesser opponents with ease. Throw in its ability to Mega Evolve, and this sky dragon can dominate nearly any opponent it's placed before.