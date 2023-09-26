Best team for Swampert in Pokemon GO

Swampert is a dual Water- and Ground-type Pocket Monster that has been recognized as one of the most dominant names in terms of performance in the Pokemon GO Battle League. You will rarely come across Water-type attackers in the game that can parallel Swampert’s prowess, with Kyogre and Greninja being the only exceptions.

In this article, we explore the best teams that you can put Swampert in to get the best results in the Pokemon GO Battle League.

Best team for Swampert in Great League of Pokemon GO

Best Swampert Great League team (Image via Sportskeeda/The Pokemon Company)

The best team for Swampert in the Great League is:

Charizard as the Lead (Ranked at #102 with a rating of 85.3)

Swampert as the Safe Swap (Ranked at #8 with a rating of 93)

Dewgong as the Closer (Ranked at #65 with a rating of 87.5)

Every critter's attacks in this team

Pokemon Fast Move Charged Moves Charizard Wing Attack* Blast Burn*, Dragon Claw Swampert Mud Shot Hydro Cannon*, Earthquake Dewgong Ice Shard* Drill Run, Icy Wind*

(Note: Moves marked with * are Legacy moves, and you will need an Elite TM to teach them to your creatures)

This team will give you key wins against some of the top meta critters in the league, such as Registeel, Galarian Stunfisk, Lanturn, Shadow Alolan Ninetales, Shadow Alolan Sandslash, Venusaur, Medicham, Sableye, Shadow Gligar, Lickitung, Mandibuzz, Swampert, and Shadow Swampert.

Best team for Swampert in Ultra League of Pokemon GO

Best Swampert Ultra League team (Image via Sportskeeda/The Pokemon Company)

The best team for Swampert in the Ultra League is:

Swampert as the Lead (Ranked at #17 with a rating of 90.4)

Cobalion as the Safe Swap (Ranked at #3 with a rating of 94.7)

Pidgeot as the Closer (Ranked at #21 with a rating of 90)

Every critter's attacks in this team

Pokemon Fast Move Charged Moves Swampert Mud Shot Hydro Cannon*, Earthquake Cobalion Double Kick Sacred Sword*, Stone Edge Pidgeot Wing Attack Brave Bird, Feather Dance

This team will give you key wins against some of the top meta critters in this league, like Alolan Muk, Galarian Stunfisk, Cobalion, Charizard, Altered Giratina, Walrein, Obstagoon, Alolan Ninetales, Trevenant, Swampert, and Cresselia.

Best team for Swampert in Master League of Pokemon GO

Best Swampert Master League team (Image via Sportskeeda/The Pokemon Company)

The best team for Swampert in the Master League is:

Swampert as the Lead (Ranked at #54 with a rating of 83.2)

Hero Forme Zacian as the Safe Swap (Ranked at #12 with a rating of 90.7)

Xerneas as the Closer (Ranked at #6 with a rating of 93)

Every critter's attacks in this team

Pokemon Fast Move Charged Moves Swampert Mud Shot Hydro Cannon*, Earthquake Zacian (Hero) Snarl Close Combat, Wild Charge Xerneas Geomancy* Close Combat, Moonblast

This team will give you key wins against top meta critters in the league, including Metagross, Dialga, Zekrom, Excadrill, Hero Forme Zacian, Lugia, Gyarados, Dragonite, Garchomp, and Dialga.

Swampert has been a go-to attacker for most players who frequent the Pokemon GO Battle League. It has performed well in every format of PvP battles in the game, and you can expect it to do so for many more months in Pokemon GO.