Pokemon GO Battle League Season 12 Adventures Abound: Schedule, rewards, and more

With the arrival of Adventures Abound in Pokemon GO, trainers can now fight it out in a new season of GO Battle League. The schedule of all active leagues for the upcoming three months is now available, with players catching a glimpse of the rewards on offer. Niantic has also introduced multiple new moves and made some significant tweaks to existing ones.

This guide provides all available information regarding the GO Battle League in Season 12 Adventures Abound.

Pokemon GO Battle League Season 12 Adventures Abound complete guide

The beginning of the season will be marked by players receiving their End-of-Season rewards and their GO Battle League rank being reset.

Based on information available in the official announcement, the following leagues will begin and end at 1 pm PDT (GMT -7) in Pokemon GO for the dates mentioned below. The schedule for the leagues is as follows:

Great League || Element Cup Remix: Little Edition - September 2 to September 9

Ultra League || Element Cup Remix: Little Edition - September 9 to September 16

Master League || Psychic Cup: Great League Edition (4x Stardust from win rewards) - September 16 to September 23

Great League || Psychic Cup: Great League Edition - September 23 to September 30

Ultra League || Sunshine Cup: Great League Edition - September 30 to October 7

Great League (4x Stardust from win rewards) || Ultra League (4x Stardust from win rewards) || Master League (4x Stardust from win rewards) - October 7 to October 14

Great League || Sunshine Cup: Great League Edition - October 14 to October 21

Ultra League || Halloween Cup: Great League Edition - October 21 to October 28

Master League (4x Stardust from win rewards) || Halloween Cup: Great League Edition (4x Stardust from win rewards) - October 28 to November 4

Great League || Electric Cup: Great League Edition - November 4 to November 11

Ultra League || Electric Cup: Great League Edition - November 11 to November 18

Catch Cup: Adventures Abound Edition (4x Stardust from win rewards) - November 18 to November 25

Great League (4x Stardust from win rewards) || Ultra League (4x Stardust from win rewards) || Master League (4x Stardust from win rewards) - November 25 to December 2

Trainers will also get to participate in the following Pokemon GO event during Season 12 Adventures Abound:

GO Battle Weekend: Adventures Abound

The event will be held from Saturday, October 7, 2023, at 12 am local time until Sunday, October 8, 2023, at 11:59 pm local time. The bonuses that Pokemon GO trainers will receive are as follows:

The maximum number of sets you can play per day will be increased from five to 20—for a total of 100 battles—from October 7–8, 12 am to 11:59 pm local time.

*Free battle-themed Timed Research will be available. Rewards include the avatar item Geeta-Style Gloves.

Paid battle-themed Timed Research* awarding Stardust, Rare Candy XL, and one Star Piece will be available for US $1.00 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency). IMPORTANT: Note that Timed Research expires. The tasks associated with this Timed Research must be completed, and the rewards claimed before Sunday, October 8, 2023, 11:59 pm local time.

The active leagues during the event are:

Master League Premier (3x Stardust from win rewards)

Single-type Cup: Great League Edition (3x Stardust from win rewards)

Pokemon GO Battle League Season 12 Adventures Abound rewards

Guaranteed rank-up encounters in Pokemon GO

Rank 1 - Bisharp

Rank 6 - Carbink

Rank 2000 (Ace) - Goomy [shiny encounter available]

Rank 2500 (Veteran Rank) - Gible [shiny encounter available]

Rank 2750 (Expert Rank) - Jangmo-o

Rank 3000 (Legend Rank) - Pikachu Libre [shiny encounter available]

Standard encounters in Pokemon GO

Rank 1+ - Marill [shiny encounter available], Sneasel [shiny encounter available], Meditite [shiny encounter available], Croagunk [shiny encounter available], Skwovet [shiny encounter available]

Rank 6+ - Carbink, Frillish [shiny encounter available]

Rank 11+ - Skarmory [shiny encounter available], Lickitung [shiny encounter available], Wobbuffet [shiny encounter available], Phantump, Mareanie

Rank 16+ - Scraggy, Wooloo, Falinks

Rank 20+ - Five-star Raid Bosses (Appearing at that moment)

Rank 2000+ - Goomy [shiny encounter available]

Rank 2500+ - Gible [shiny encounter available]

Rank 2750+ - Jangmo-o

Avatar items and other rewards in Pokemon GO

The avatar items are based on Geeta, the Pokemon Champion of the Paldea Pokemon League in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. The rewards are as follows:

Ace Rank - Geeta-Style Gloves and Geeta-Style Shoes

Veteran Rank - Geeta-Style Pants

Expert Rank - Geeta-Style Top

Legend Rank - Geeta-Style Pose

Rank 19 - Elite Charged TM

End-of-Season - Elite Fast TM

Niantic has also added new moves and balance changes with Season 12 Adventures Abound. Learn more about it in our guide.

