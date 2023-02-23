What is the best moveset for Latios and Latias in Pokemon GO? (February 2023)

Pokemon GO's latest Primal Rumblings event gives players a chance to get their hands on Hoenn's beloved Legendary duo, Latios and Latias. Known for their appearances in the Pokemon Heroes movie, these creatures have been fan favorites since their debut in the early 2000s.

With so many players having access to Latios and Latias, some are bound to try their luck with them in one of the mobile game's many battle formats.

However, as experienced trainers will know, one cannot simply put a Legendary Pokemon on their battle team and expect to win. They also need a certain level of skill and knowledge.

So what should players keep in mind when trying to make the most of these two powerful creatures in every facet of Pokemon GO's gameplay? With all the different battle formats the game has to offer, there are bound to be some scenarios where these creatures excel more than others.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the opinions of the writer

Everything to know about using Latios and Latias in Pokemon GO

Official artwork for Pokemon GO featuring Mega Latios and Mega Latias (Image via Niantic)

Since Latios and Latias have a lot in common, they can be used in similar ways. However, there are some notable differences between the two Legendary Pokemon when it comes to the attacks each has access to and how they synergize with their kits for different types of combat.

Both creatures share an elemental typing. They are Dragon and Psychic-type Pokemon. This specific combination of typings is exclusive to the pair as of writing. The only other creature to have such a combination is Ultra Necrozma, who has yet to make an appearance in Pokemon GO.

This typing has an equal number of weaknesses and resistances. Latios and Latias are susceptible to Ghost, Dark, Fairy, Ice, Bug, and other Dragon-type attacks. They are resistant to Fire, Water, Grass, Electric, Fighting, and other Psychic-type attacks. This results in the pair being rather underwhelming in the current metagame of Pokemon GO's Battle League, but there is a silver lining.

While Latios and Latias have their own distinct movepools, their optimal set remains consistent between the two. The best fast attack for both is Dragon Breath. This move has some of the highest damage output of all fast attacks, so others in their arsenal are more or less obsolete in comparison.

For charged attacks, Latias should use Outrage. For Latios, players should opt for Dragon Claw. These attacks have the highest damage output per energy cost compared to others in the arsenal. Since both creatures perform better in PvE than in PvP, having coverage options is less important.

For the dedicated few who want to try out these picks in ranked play, Latios is the better choice. Latios has a higher attack stat and a serviceable amount of bulk. It will do best on teams that set it up as an opening creature used to bait energy shields from their opponents rather than being an all-out attacker for the late game.

Poll : 0 votes