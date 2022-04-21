Pokemon GO: Latias' weaknesses and best counters

Latias was recently spotted in Pokemon GO, particularly as Giovanni's new Shadow Pokemon on his battle team. It is a part of a Legendary Pokemon duo alongside Latios.

Originating from Pokemon's second generation of games, such as Pokemon Silver, Gold, and Crystal, Latias is a Dragon/Psychic-type Pokemon that possesses significant battle capabilities in PvE combat.

Pokemon GO trainers battling Latias may be curious as to what its weaknesses are and which Pokemon are ideal for countering it in battles.

Fortunately, Latias' typing opens it up for plenty of counterplay, no matter where a trainer encounters it. With the right counters in play, Latias should fall relatively quickly.

Countering Latias in battle in Pokemon GO

A powerful Dark-type like Darkrai can be a menace against Latias (Image via Niantic)

Latias' Dragon/Psychic typing gives it a large number of weaknesses in Pokemon GO, including Bug, Dark, Dragon, Fairy, Ice, and Ghost-type moves.

When Pokemon of these types wield these moves, they'll also receive a Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB), which increases their damage output even more.

The higher a Pokemon's CP and overall stats, the more capable they'll be at shutting down Latias' offense while also hammering away at its defense.

Although Dragon-type Pokemon are good counters against Latias, trainers should exercise caution while using them. This is due to the double-edged nature of Dragon-type Pokemon. They are weak to attacks of their own type.

Sure, Dragon-types can ratchet up the damage against Latias. However, they could also suffer super effective damage if Latias uses moves such as Dragon Breath or Outrage.

However, there are plenty of alternatives that require no use of Dragon-type moves or Pokemon. Trainers can find some of them below:

Great Pokemon for Countering Latias

Zacian

Darkrai

Hoopa

Galarian Darmanitan

Chandelure

Weavile

Mamoswine

Yveltal

Gengar

If Pokemon GO trainers don't mind using Dragon-types, they can try:

Dialga

Rayquaza

Salamence

Zekrom

Palkia

Garchomp

Reshiram

Dragonite

Latios

Haxorus

Giratina

Kyurem

Furthermore, if trainers encounter Latias as a raid boss, they can utilize excellent Mega Evolutions such as:

Mega Gengar

Mega Houndoom

Mega Absol

Mega Gyarados

Mega Charizard X

Mega Beedrill

Mega Abomasnow

Mega Ampharos

Mega Altaria

Mega Aerodactyl

With the right counters in place, Latias should fall relatively quickly.

As long as Latias sustains continued super effective damage from a strong Pokemon, trainers may even be surprised at how quickly it can be defeated. This is especially true for its shadow form, which possesses reduced durability to trade off for its increased attack power.

