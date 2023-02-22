Pokemon GO Rayquaza raid guide: Best counters, weaknesses, and more

Now that Pokemon GO's Hoenn Tour in Las Vegas has ended, the global Hoenn Tour can begin in earnest. Furthermore, on February 22-24, 2023, from 10 am to 10 pm local time, Rayquaza and many other Hoenn region Pokemon will return as raid bosses.

Alongside Hoenn's starter Pokemon, as well as Mega Latios and Latias, Rayquaza will surely have plenty of trainers scrambling to battle in gym raids. Additionally, some lucky players may even be able to defeat the legendary creature and capture its shiny form. Even if they aren't hunting for a shiny Rayquaza, the prospect of catching the powerful sky dragon is surely very enticing.

If trainers hope to take down Rayquaza in raids, they'll need a quality team of counters.

How to effectively counter Rayquaza in Pokemon GO Raids

A powerful Ice-type like Mega Abomasnow can deal heavy damage to Rayquaza in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

As a Dragon/Flying-type in Pokemon GO, Rayquaza is susceptible to Dragon, Fairy, Ice, and Rock-type moves. Of these weaknesses, Ice-type is the most potent counter against this raid boss, as it deals double super effective damage due to both of Rayquaza's types being susceptible to it.

Trainers should prioritize using Ice-types to counter this Pokemon. But if they aren't available or up to snuff, there's nothing wrong with utilizing other elemental counters.

As a five-star raid boss in Pokemon GO, trainers may want to consider using Mega Evolution to defeat Rayquaza. While it would be a waste to Mega Evolve a Pokemon for a one or three-star raid, a five-star boss like Rayquaza more than warrants evolution.

Plus, Mega Evolution lasts longer than one battle, so trainers can repeat the fight to acquire the high IV stat or shiny Rayquaza.

Top Pokemon counters to Rayquaza

Mega Glalie

Mega Abomasnow

Mega Gardevoir

Mega Latios

Mega Latias

Mega Salamence

Mega Aerodactyl

Mega Charizard X

Mega Sceptile

Mega Ampharos

Mega Altaria

Galarian Darmanitan

Mamoswine

Glaceon

Weavile

Jynx

Avalugg

Kyurem

Hisuian Avalugg

Aurorus

Vanilluxe

Beartic

Articuno

Mr. Rime

Walrein

Regice

Cloyster

Top move counters to Rayquaza

Frost Breath

Powder Snow

Charm

Ice Fang

Dragon Breath

Dragon Tail

Rock Throw

Ice Shard

Avalanche

Weather Ball (Ice)

Dazzling Gleam

Dragon Claw

Draco Meteor

Outrage

Rock Slide

Ice Beam

Blizzard

Dragon Pulse

Ice Punch

In addition to having a great team of counters in Pokemon GO, trainers will likely need more than a few friends to follow them into the raid and adhere to the same strategy.

Not only this, but it's wise to stockpile healing items like Potions and Revives as much as possible. Rayquaza's boosted CP and health as a raid boss allows it to wreak havoc damage-wise, and trainers will want to be ready to galvanize their team if they falter.

However, with enough dedication, Pokemon GO players should be able to take down Rayquaza in five-star raids. Once the raid concludes, all that remains is to capture the powerful legendary sky dragon,

