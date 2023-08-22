"How to draw Metagross": Pokemon fan provides tips, Reddit reacts

The Pokemon community is one of the largest and most diverse in the gaming industry, and fans spend plenty of time on projects involved with the titular Pocket Monsters when they aren't enjoying the series' various forms of media. Memes are also quite prevalent, and they tend to spread at a rapid pace across social media channels, including over on the series' subreddit.

Such was the case when a post by Lamiklamity surfaced on the Pokemon subreddit with some "helpful" advice for creating drawings of the creature Metagross, arguably one of the most popular in the series. According to Lamiklamity, the simplest way to draw a Metagross is to put a few googly eyes on the national flag of Scotland.

Naturally, plenty of Pokemon Redditors had their own thoughts on the meme and more than a few things to say about Scotland.

Pokemon Redditors react to Lamiklamity's "Metagross" drawing tips

Almost immediately, most of the Pokemon Redditors remarked that although the Scottish flag with googly eyes was silly, it did still look like a Metagross all the same. Fans immediately went into a comment spree surrounding Scottish tropes, Doctor Who actors, and more, suggesting that perhaps Metagross had indeed been Scottish all along.

Meanwhile, other Pokemon fans made jokes about the movie Braveheart and its stereotypical portrayal of Scottish culture as well as Americans who reference the film. One player also linked the prospect of America to the creature Braviary, which has a very clear design inspiration from bald eagles, the US national bird.

The Scottish discourse continued well beyond the discussion surrounding Pokemon, with players leaving links in the comments to YouTube videos playing the Scottish National Anthem, among other things.

Truth be told, Metagross became something of an afterthought within its own Reddit thread.

Whatever the case, this Metagross post was certainly worth a laugh, if nothing else. Series fans drop memes on various social media channels quite regularly, so there are always a few chuckles to be had when scrolling through the game's subreddit or elsewhere. Even if the joke is just a Scottish flag with googly eyes, some interesting conversations arise regardless.

A few players also harped on the longstanding meme that, for some inexplicable reason, some fans see Metagross as a turtle. Despite its overall appearance, certain players simply can't escape the sight of a turtle when looking at this powerful Steel/Psychic-type pseudo-legendary species.

At the end of the day, beauty is in the eye of the beholder, and fans see what they want to see when viewing Pocket Monsters. However, none of them can deny that slapping a pair of eyes on the Scottish flag does create quite the resemblance to Metagross, albeit a particularly goofy one.

Even though Metagross is remarkably popular among the fanbase, there's nothing wrong with making it the subject of a joke now and again. There may be plenty of negativity floating around the community, but it's memes like these that help relieve some tension among players.