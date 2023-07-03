Can Rufflet and Braviary be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Rufflet marks its return to the Spotlight Hour event in Pokemon GO. It will start on Tuesday, July 4, at 6 pm local time and conclude on Tuesday, July 4, at 7 pm local time. During this hour, the Rufflet spawn rate will increase significantly, and you can receive a special bonus of 2x Catch Stardust. Fortunately, you can encounter Shiny Rufflet during the event. Additionally, you can also evolve it into Shiny Braviary.

However, it would help to collect as many Rufflet as possible in the limited time frame to catch the Shiny variants. This article details information about Rufflet in Pokemon GO.

Steps to find Shiny Rufflet and Braviary in Pokemon GO

Rufflet has a base catch rate of 20% (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Rufflet is a dual Normal and Flying-type Pocket Monster. It has a max Pokemon GO CP of 1686, an average performer with 150 Attack, 97 Defense, and 172 Stamina. Using 50 Rufflet Candy will allow you to evolve Rufflet into Braviary. Stockpiling the required Candy during the Spotlight Hour event is key to securing these elusive critters.

Utilizing the weather boost effect will benefit a Trainer as it can influence a monster's appearance. Certain weather conditions impact certain Pokemon types, and one can take advantage of this feature to secure these birds.

In the case of Rufflet, the Partly Cloudy and Windy weather influence the encountering rate. Additionally, you will likely see the effect, which determines the CP in that area.

Look for areas favoring these weather conditions to have a shiny experience during the Rufflet Spotlight Hour event. Using some in-game items also increases the Shiny Rufflet spawn rate in wild encounters. Acquiring these items is relatively easy, as they can be purchased from the Pokestore.

Also, visiting the PokeStop and spinning the Photodisk in gym or raids will provide you with lure items.

Rufflet has a base flee rate of 0% (Image via Niantic)

Though the Spotlight Hour event has significantly boosted the Rufflet spawn rate, some special items increase it further. Two in-game items, Lure Modules, and Incense, can be used to attract more wild critters to your location. Therefore, ensure you use them during the event to improve your chances of encountering a Shiny Rufflet.

Lure Modules last for 30 minutes by default; during this event, one can use it to lure Shiny Pokemon into the wild. Installing this item to the PokeStop or gym will boost the spawn rate of the wild creatures. Collect as many Rufflet as you can. You might encounter a Shiny one if you’re lucky in the process.

Like Lure Modules, Incense attracts fighters in wild encounters but can only be applied to a Trainer. This item will follow you, and its effect takes place when you start to travel. Staying in one place will decrease the Incense’s effect, so keep moving Trainers to boost the spawn rate.

In summary, Rufflet and Braviary can be shiny in Pokemon GO. You have an increased chance of encountering Shiny Rufflet and evolving it into Shiny Braviary during the Spotlight Hour event. Weather conditions and in-game items like Incense and Lure Module can further boost the spawn rate of Shiny Rufflet.

Collecting enough Rufflet Candy is crucial for evolving Rufflet into Braviary. Happy shiny hunting, Trainers!

