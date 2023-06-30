Can Litten be shiny in Pokemon GO? (June 2023)

Pokemon GO's Welcome to Alola event in March 2022 introduced the region's starter trio to the mobile title. Since then, Litten, Popplio, and Rowlet have appeared sporadically and have been obtainable in various ways. While Litten is quite popular due to its ability to evolve into the mighty Incineroar, many trainers are likely wondering if Litten has a shiny variant available in the game.

Unfortunately, the shinies of all three Alolan starters are still missing from Pokemon GO. It's unclear as to why this is the case, but you won't be able to obtain a shiny Litten or its shiny evolutions for the time being despite Litten appearing in the current Dark Flames event.

But when can you expect to find shiny Litten and its Alolan starter counterparts?

When will Shiny Litten, Rowlet, and Popplio arrive in Pokemon GO?

It's quite perplexing that the Alolan starter Pokemon still don't have their shiny variants yet in this mobile title. The recent Season of Alola in Pokemon GO lasted for months, but the trio still didn't receive their shinies. Furthermore, Litten, Popplio, and Rowlet have been included in events as recent as this month as well.

You would think that events like Community Days or the ongoing Dark Flames event would be perfect opportunities to implement the shiny Alolan Trio in Pokemon GO, but so far, that hasn't been the case. Niantic has had ample opportunities over the past several months, but the Alolan starters' shinies remain missing.

You may be in for quite a wait before Litten's shiny debuts in the game. Typically, Niantic releases shiny variants for starters all at once, which may mean that the Alolan Trio will receive their shinies during a large event such as GO Fest or an Anniversary event.

Pokemon GO Fest 2023 hasn't announced anything pertaining to the Alolan starters so far, instead opting to use the Kanto starters Bulbasaur, Charmander, and Squirtle as obtainable creatures instead. It's possible that Niantic simply doesn't think Litten, Popplio, and Rowlet fit into the current Hidden Gems Season's theme.

Obviously, Niantic's plans are its own, and you can only learn so much about what lies ahead. Dataminers are always working to determine what new information is available ahead of official announcements, and there are still opportunities for the Alolan Trio to receive their shiny forms in 2023.

For the time being, you will simply have to keep your eyes peeled on Niantic's official accounts social media accounts. The time will come for Litten's shiny form to arrive, but it is impossible to accurately determine a concrete release date at this time.

Without additional information, the release date of Shiny Litten, Popplio, and Rowlet is essentially anybody's guess. Niantic may have something in store, but until a leak arrives or the developers make an announcement of their own volition, you will simply have to continue waiting for these shinies.

Poll : 0 votes