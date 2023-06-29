How to get Shiny Alolan Marowak in Pokemon GO?

Pokemon GO trainers can encounter Alolan Marowak during the new Dark Flames event. It will start on June 29, 2023, at 10:00 am local time and will end on July 2, 2023. This monster appears globally as a 3-star Raid Boss along with Flareon, Umbreon, and Turtonator. Participating in the raid will increase your chances of encountering Alolan Marowark and its counter variant.

Fortunately, you can encounter Shiny Alolan Marowak during the event. However, you will first have to defeat the Fire and Ghost-type Alolan Marowak. Both fighters are rare, and you can collect them to partake in the Ultra League. Here is all the information about the critter in Pokemon GO.

Pokemon GO: Alolan Marowak weakness and resistances

Alolan Marowak has a base catch rate of 75 (9.8% with PokeBall on full HP) (Image via Niantic)

Alolan Marowak is a powerful monster with overpowered abilities in Pokemon GO. This Bone Keeper wields three abilities - Cursed Body, Lightning Rod, and the hidden ability, Rock Head. Using Cursed Body can disable the moves that were used against it earlier. Simultaneously, the Lightning Rod can raise its stage to +6 when drawing all Electric-type moves. Lastly, the Rock Head protects it from recoil damage.

This fighter boasts a max CP of 2075, and impressive stats of 144 Attack, 186 Defense, and 155 Stamina. Fire Spin (STAB, Fire-type) and Shadow Ball (Ghost-type) are Alolan Marowak's best movesets. It is weak to Dark, Ghost, Ground, Water, and Rock-type moves, and is resistant against Bug and eight other Pokemon GO types.

There are eight total moves, including three fast moves with two STAB effects and four charge moves with three STAB effects. Also, its legacy move Shadow Bone has STAB effects.

Alolan Marowak counters in the Pokemon GO Dark Flames event

Alolan Marowak counters in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

If you are lucky, you will encounter Alolan Marowak's Shiny variant during the Dark Flames event in Pokemon GO. However, it would help if you defeated the Raid Boss to face it. There are three types of counters - Shadow, Non-Shadow, and Mega. Prioritizing super-effective moves is the key to taking down this featured monster.

Let's dive deep into the best counters for Alolan Marowak.

Shadow counters

Shadow Garchomp is a Dragon and Ground-type monster (Image via Niantic)

Since Shadow Pokemon are more aggressive than their normal counter variants, you can add them to fight the boss. Some Shadow moves are not decisive for the raid, while some are super-effective. Because only Shadow fighters can use Shadow moves, one must carefully select the most viable movepool.

Shadow Tyranitar : Bite and Brutal Swing

: Bite and Brutal Swing Shadow Rhyperior : Mud Slap and Rock Wrecker

: Mud Slap and Rock Wrecker Shadow Garchomp : Mud Shot and Earth Power

: Mud Shot and Earth Power Shadow Mewtwo : Psycho Cut and Shadow Ball

: Psycho Cut and Shadow Ball Shadow Swampert : Water Gun and Hydro Cannon

: Water Gun and Hydro Cannon Shadow Gyarados: Waterfall and Hydro Pump

Non-Shadow counters

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp Primal Kyogre and Primal Groudon are now appearing in Primal Raids! Stand your ground and make some waves! Primal Kyogre and Primal Groudon are now appearing in Primal Raids! Stand your ground and make some waves! https://t.co/gJr4Peg8AT

Pocket Monsters whose hearts are not artificially corrupted by evil are called Non-Shadow Pokemon. These creatures are not aggressive and cannot learn Shadow moves like the Shadow fighters. However, these normal variants demonstrate effective and super-effective moves. Here is the list of six Non-Shadow counters to tame Alolan Marowak:

Primal Kyogre : Waterfall and Origin Pulse

: Waterfall and Origin Pulse Primal Groudon : Mud Shot and Precipice Blades

: Mud Shot and Precipice Blades Hydreigon : Bite and Brutal Swing

: Bite and Brutal Swing Landorus : Rock Throw and Earth Power

: Rock Throw and Earth Power Crawdaunt : Snarl and Crabhammer

: Snarl and Crabhammer Unbound Hoopa: Astonish and Shadow Ball

Mega counters

Mega Houndoom is a dual Dark and Fire-type monster (Image via Niantic)

Certain monsters can use Mega Stones and energy to gain their ultimate true forms. These critters become extremely powerful upon transforming, changing their types, stats, and abilities. Using Mega Counters will ensure your dominance over the Alolan Marowak. These picks will aid you while encountering the boss in the Raid Battle:

Mega Gengar : Lick and Shadow Ball

: Lick and Shadow Ball Mega Banette : Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball

: Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball Mega Blastoise : Water Gun and Hydro Cannon

: Water Gun and Hydro Cannon Mega Houndoom : Snarl and Foul Play

: Snarl and Foul Play Mega Alakazam : Confusion and Shadow Ball

: Confusion and Shadow Ball Mega Salamence: Dragon Tail and Draco Meteor

If you want to encounter Shiny Alolan Marowak, you must use effective moves to take down the boss in Pokemon GO. This article summarizes all three countermeasures against it to enhance your chances of catching a Shiny Alolan Marowak.

