What is the best moveset for Heatran in Pokemon GO?

Heatran is returning to Pokemon GO for the Dark Flames event, which begins on June 29, 2023, at 10:00 am local time and ends on July 2, 2023, at 8:00 pm local time. First debuting as the Guardian of Sinnoh's Stark Mountain, the creature has been a terror in every game it has appeared since. However, simply having it in one's possession does not guarantee a victory.

Heatran has always been an interesting case in the Pokemon series. In the mainline battles, the creature has seen high-tier play in almost every instance, thanks to its typing playing so well with the battle system and its revolution around the differing weather conditions on the battlefield.

However, Heatran is a much different beast in Pokemon GO. With its return to the mobile game's live servers, many players are sure to add the Legendary Pokemon to their collection. Some trainers may take a step further and actually include it in their battle teams.

For those who want to do so, it would help to have some general knowledge of Heatran and how trainers can most optimally use it.

Tips for using Heatran in Pokemon GO

Heatran as seen in Pokemon Generations (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The first thing every trainer should know about a creature before using it seriously in Pokemon GO is its elemental typing. In this case, Heatran is a Fire and Steel-type creature. This particular type combination leaves the Pocket Monster only weak to Water, Fighting, and Ground-type attacks.

However, Heatran serves well against opponents of the Grass, Bug, Poison, and Fairy typings.

Heatran is a very interesting creature in terms of stat distribution. With all stats being over 200 and each of them not being more than 50 units apart from the other, the beast is incredibly balanced. Its offensive prowess pairs nicely with its Fire typing, as creatures of the element perform well if their attack stat is high.

Heatran's moveset is incredibly fun to analyze, given the recent addition of its signature attack from the main series, Magma Storm, to Pokemon GO. Magma Storm aims to be the replacement staple Fire-type charged attack for the creature, so players should try it out while they can. This attack is already renowned for its speedy animations.

In regards to its fast attack, players would see the most success running Fire Spin, as it plays well with Heatran's total damage output, making it the best choice for those looking to maximize the creature's damage output potential.

For charged attacks, trainers with the ability or drive to max out their Heatran should take Magma Storm and Iron Head, as they offer a great mix of coverage and damage output.

