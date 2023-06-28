What is the best moveset for Diancie in Pokemon GO?

Pokemon GO trainers can now encounter Diancie for the first time during the GO Fest 2023. Completing a Special Research task will allow you to learn more about the event. One can take on the mission but must wait for the event to start in August 2023. Those who capture this Jewel monster may become curious about its lore, design, battle abilities, and more.

Diancie is a dual Fairy and Rock-type Mythical wild monster. From August 4 to 6, this fighter will appear in London and Osaka, simultaneously on August 18-20 in New York City. Finally, it will make its global debut on August 26, and you can encounter it till August 27.

That said, this article looks deep into Diancie’s best moveset in the game.

Recommended moveset for Diancie in Pokemon GO

Diancie is a rare Fairy and Rock-type fighter (Image via Niantic)

Diancie has a max Pokemon GO CP of 3091 and impressive stats of 190 Attack, 285 Defense, and 137 Stamina. You can use its tank ability to claim dominance in PvP and PvE battles. Some movesets show how powerful this fighter is in battle situations, aiding trainers to catch or defeat foes. Furthermore, it boasts a movepool total of five attacks.

This elusive monster has two fast moves and three charge moves. Unfortunately, it doesn’t have a legacy move in the title. However, its movesets are overwhelming and can deal increased damage to many wild creatures. Four of five attacks have the Same Type of Attack Bonus (STAB) effect, making it a STAB-friendly critter.

Diancie's catch rate is 3 (0.4% with PokeBall on full HP) (Image via Niantic)

Diancie has a STAB movepool that can significantly damage two Pokemon GO types. There are three Rock-type moves, one Normal-type attack, and one Fairy-type ability. Using a weather boost feature will increase the effect of the moveset in a given condition.

Understanding the move’s meta will improve your chances of having an advantage over many foes. Therefore, use it properly to increase your damage output.

Rock Throw (STAB, Rock-type) and Rock Slide (STAB, Rock-type) are Diancie’s best moveset. The fast-move Rock Throw inflicts 12 damage with a 0.9 seconds cooldown and generates seven energy. Its charge move Rock Slide deals 80 damage, costing 50 energy, while taking 2.7 seconds to cool down.

One can deal maximum damage to Bug, Flying, Fire, and Ice-types attributes. If you want to increase the stats of your movepool, utilize the weather condition feature to boost it.

These fast, charged moves also exhibit Diancie’s STAB potential in Pokemon GO. The second-best movepool, Rock Throw, and Moonblast demonstrate 10.28 DPS, 468.05 TDO, and 13.5 seconds TTFA. Further, the third one is Rock Throw and Power Gem with 10.27 DPS, 634.83 TDO, and 7.2 seconds TTFA.

The Fairy-type charge move, Moonblast, deals 130 damage and costs 100 energy while having 3.9 seconds to cool down. Lucky for you, this move is super effective against Dark, Fighting, and Dragon-type critters.

The Rock-type charge move, Rock Slide, costs 50 energy and deals 80 damage while having 2.9 seconds cooldown. Also, the ability holder deals increased damage to Bug, Flying, Fire, and Ice-types attributes.

Lastly, Diancie can Tackle, a Normal-type fast move that inflicts five damage and generates five energy in Pokemon GO. It takes 0.5 seconds to cool down and cannot deal super-effective damage. However, this critter can still damage Ghost, Steel, and Rock-type mons.

Poll : 0 votes