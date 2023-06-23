Pokemon GO Battle League: Best Single-type Cup Great League Edition team recommendation

Pokemon GO has an upcoming specialty PvP cup arriving as part of the Season of Hidden Gems. In less than a week, trainers can participate in the Single-Type Cup's Great League Edition. The cup only permits Pokemon of 1,500 CP or less that have a single elemental type. Additionally, Cresselia and Defense Forme Deoxys have been banned.

The good news for Pokemon GO players is that there is a massive number of Pocket Monsters that only have one elemental type. This includes popular meta picks found in other formats like the Great League, and they should translate nicely into the Single-Type Cup.

If you are looking for some recommendations to build your team, it doesn't hurt to analyze some of the top contenders.

Recommended picks for teams in Pokemon GO's Single-Type Cup: Great League Edition

1) Shadow Machamp

Maximum Base Stats

Attack - 136.3 (+20% from Shadow Bonus)

- 136.3 (+20% from Shadow Bonus) Defense - 97.2 (-20% from Shadow Form)

- 97.2 (-20% from Shadow Form) Stamina - 124

It should be illegal for a mono-type non-Legendary Pokemon to be as much of a menace as Shadow Machamp is in Pokemon GO. This physical Fighting-type's boosted damage from its Shadow Form makes its recommended moves of Counter, Cross Chop, and Rock Slide even more devastating than before.

Shadow Machamp should be more than enough to handle many of the popular mono-type foes in this Pokemon GO format, including Registeel, Umbreon, and Vigoroth. This brawler is perfectly suited as a lead but can also perform switch and closer duties when called upon.

Counters its weakness to Flying-types with Rock Slide.

Spammy attacks with spectacular shield pressure.

Boosted damage output due to its Shadow Form.

Not the bulkiest Pokemon due to its shadow debuff, so you should keep an eye on its HP.

2) Wobbuffet

Maximum Base Stats

Attack - 63

- 63 Defense - 101.6

- 101.6 Stamina - 333

What Wobbuffet lacks in damage output in Pokemon GO, it makes up for with overwhelming durability. This Psychic-type sports one of the highest HP totals in the game when its IV stats are maxed out. Wobbuffet also has access to multiple move types, including the recommended moveset of Counter, Return, and Mirror Coat.

In the event that you need an incredibly durable creature that can whittle opponents down to nothing without losing much health, this dopey Generation II monster can fit the bill splendidly.

Extremely bulky, can outlast nearly any opponent in a neutral or favorable type matchup.

Can battle multiple enemy types thanks to the presence of Counter and Mirror Coat.

Return is advised, as it provides neutral damage output to most opponents.

Lacks real shield pressure, so it's ideal to use Wobbuffet when an opponent is already low on shields.

3) Haxorus

Maximum Base Stats

Attack - 151

- 151 Defense - 95.7

- 95.7 Stamina - 102

Hot off of receiving the move Breaking Swipe after Axew's Community Day, Haxorus is well-positioned to take on Pokemon GO's Single-Type Cup. This Dragon-type should use Counter, Breaking Swipe, and Night Slash for optimal effect in battle. This combo provides multiple type matchups for Haxorus to exploit.

In some ways, Haxorus may be considered a solid alternative to Shadow Machamp for some Pokemon GO players. It shares a high damage output despite not having great durability. Haxorus should be able to make quick work of the likes of Registeel, Umbreon, Vigoroth, and Hypno.

Spammy and high-pressure attacks overwhelm opponents.

Flexible and capable of filling both a lead or a switch role in a team lineup.

Much like Machamp, it isn't particularly durable, so trainers should monitor its health carefully.

4) Registeel

Maximum Base Stats

Attack - 95.4

- 95.4 Defense - 189.6

- 189.6 Stamina - 130

Registeel's status in this cup is no surprise to Pokemon GO players due to it being a heavy favorite in the Great League. It has magnificent durability thanks to its high defense IVs and can generate energy quickly by using the Fast Move Lock On. This allows Registeel to fire off recommended Charged Moves like Zap Cannon and Focus Blast repeatedly.

Registeel is admittedly susceptible to many popular Fighting, Fire, and Ground-types in this format. However, you can protect this creature by building a solid team around it using the likes of Shadow Muk, Shadow Machamp, or Dragonair.

Fantastic bulk making it a natural closer and switch to protect squishier allies.

Lock On deals little damage but supercharges Registeel's Charged Moves.

Learning its recommended moveset takes some getting used to.

Weak to popular picks in the format.

5) Dragonair

Maximum Base Stats

Attack - 125.9

- 125.9 Defense - 110.9

- 110.9 Stamina - 127

Sadly, you won't exactly be able to rely on Dragonite due to the Single-Type Cup's CP constraints in the Great League Edition. The good news is that Dragonair is fully capable of being a great battler on its own. This Dragon-type is both versatile and exceptionally consistent in this specialty cup.

By using the moves Dragon Breath, Body Slam, and Aqua Tail, Dragonair can battle plenty of different enemy types and deal respectable damage. It pairs up particularly well against Haxorus, Ninetales, Cofagrigus, and Shadow Muk, even though it doesn't beat all of them outright in type matchups.

Fantastic spammy moves with great pressure.

Dynamic enough to fit most roles in a given team composition.

Easy to dodge attacks compared to its counterparts in Pokemon GO.

6) Umbreon

Maximum Base Stats

Attack - 90.2

- 90.2 Defense - 177

- 177 Stamina - 155

It's a common rule of thumb in Pokemon GO PvP that durability is favored a bit more than offensive damage output. This is due to the fact that although dealing damage is important, an unshielded Pokemon with low stamina and defense will topple pretty quickly.

Umbreon doesn't have this problem in the Single-Type Cup. The Dark-type Eevee-lution has spectacular defense and stamina that allow it to stay in fights and force opponents to take it down. However, for maximum offensive output regardless, it's advised that trainers use Snarl, Foul Play, and Last Resort as the recommended moveset.

Although Umbreon is incredibly bulky in Pokemon GO, it's quite vulnerable to Fighting-type foes, which are prevalent in the Single-Type Cup meta. To compensate, it may be best to protect Umbreon with teammates like Wobbuffet, Cofagrigus, or Shadow Machamp.

Spectacular defensive capabilities.

Performs very well as a closer.

Spammy and fast moves.

Less than ideal shield pressure.

When does Pokemon GO's Single-type Cup Great League Edition end?

Much like the new season of Ultra League competition, the Single-Type Cup will begin on June 22, 2023, at 1 pm Pacific Time. The competition will continue until June 29, 2023, at 1 pm Pacific Time. This only gives you a week to climb the ranks, so it's best to prepare as much as possible for the grind ahead.

