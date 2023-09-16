Pokemon GO Shiny Burn Drive Genesect guide

Pokemon GO's developers constantly update the raid rotation to introduce powerhouses. This time, they've added the Steel and Bug-type Mythical Pokemon. Burn Drive Genesect, which has taken over the gym as a 5-star raid boss. As usual, Niantic ensures you encounter Legendary and Mythical creatures primarily via raids as it provides a good chance to find them. With outstanding offensive power, Genesect (Burn) is a powerful battle addition for PvP battle formats.

Burn Drive Genesect also has a Shiny variant that trainers might be interested in encountering. Ensure you and your friends have proper counters, healing items (Max Revive), and the best movesets to take down Burn Drive Genesect. As a raid boss, its power level dramatically increases. Defeating it can get challenging, but once you conquer it, you may encounter its Shiny form. Thus, with the help of this guide, you can encounter Shiny Burn Drive Genesect.

Pokemon GO: Burn Drive Genesect weaknesses, resistance, type, and more

How to defeat Genesect (Burn Drive) in raids (Image via Niantic/Serebii)

To beat Genesect (Burn) in Pokemon GO raids, you should be aware of its weaknesses and resistance. While Burn Drive Genesect is vulnerable to Fire-type, it resists Grass, Poison, Bug, Fairy, Psychic, Dragon, Normal, Steel, and Ice-type. In raids, you must exploit weak points and disregard resistance.

Burn Drive Genesect Combat Power (CP) is impressive, with an attack-centric stat spread of 252 Atk, 199 Def, and 174 Sta. Its stats primarily focus on Attack and Defense power, with less emphasis on Stamina power. Being an outstanding battle addition, it boasts a max CP of 3791. Raid Battles boost the CP of the featured monster. Gyms located in Rain and Snowy weather areas further increase their power. With all these in mind, you must attempt the raid.

Pokemon GO: How to beat Genesect (Burn), and best counters

Best counters for Burn Drive Genesect in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic/Serebii)

In Pokemon GO, the best movesets of Burn Drive Genesect deal significant damage to your counters. The perfect counters for this raid must include monsters that can dish out considerable damage and tank incoming attacks. Since Genesect is weak to Fire-type, your counters should be Fire-type. Any other moves may not guarantee a takedown.

Acquiring immense Pokemon GO meta-knowledge before attempting the raid will certainly help you. Genesect's (Burn) main power is its Attack Power. Consequently, the battle team must add incredibly bulky and offensive creatures to counter it. You can take advantage of the boss's attack-centric power by countering its best movesets with yours.

Tagging along two to four friends in raids can increase your chance of catching Genesect and encountering Shiny Genesect (Burn). Everyone's roster must include creatures with the best Fire-type moves. Adding Mega and Shadow with a few regular counters in your team would be a great strategy.

Here are the best counters for Burn Drive Genesect in Pokemon GO.

Best Mega counters for Burn Drive Genesect

Mega Blaziken : Fire Spin and Blast Burn

: Fire Spin and Blast Burn Mega X Charizard : Fire Spin and Blast Burn

: Fire Spin and Blast Burn Mega Houndoom : Fire Fang and Flamethrower

: Fire Fang and Flamethrower Mega Salamence : Fire Fang and Fire Blast

: Fire Fang and Fire Blast Primal Groudon: Mud Shot and Fire Punch

Best Shadow counters for Burn Drive Genesect

Shadow Entei : Fire Fang and Overheat

: Fire Fang and Overheat Shadow Moltres : Fire Spin and Overheat

: Fire Spin and Overheat Shadow Blaziken : Fire Spin and Blast Burn

: Fire Spin and Blast Burn Shadow Infernape : Fire Spin and Blast Burn

: Fire Spin and Blast Burn Shadow Ho-oh: Incinerate and Sacred Fire

Best Regular counters for Burn Drive Genesect

Reshiram : Fire Fang and Fusion Flare

: Fire Fang and Fusion Flare Heatran : Fire Spin and Magmastorm

: Fire Spin and Magmastorm Chandelure : Fire Spin and Overheat

: Fire Spin and Overheat Darmanitan : Fire Spin and Overheat

: Fire Spin and Overheat Volcarona: Fire Spin and Overheat

How to encounter Shiny Genesect (Burn Drive) in Pokemon GO?

How to get Shiny Burn Drive Genesect (Image via Niantic/Serebii)

You must first defeat Genesect Burn Drive in Pokemon GO 5-star raids to find the Shiny form. Shiny Pokemon are rare finds, so only lucky ones can encounter them. This raid is an excellent opportunity to get lucky and obtain Shiny Burn Drive Genesect.

Most importantly, you might not encounter its Shiny variant even after winning the raid against it. Since it's not a guaranteed prize, you must partake multiple times in raids to come close to a Shiny. This effort helps catch up to its Shiny spawn rate.