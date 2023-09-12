Pokemon GO Shiny Mankey and Shiny Primeape guide

One of the most fun parts of Pokemon GO is catching all the rare types of monsters that are available within the game's ever-expanding roster. While finding rare Pokemon is always exciting, nothing is more invigorating in any aspect of the Pokemon franchise than finding and catching a Shiny Pokemon.

Ever since the variant officially debuted in the second generation of the franchise, fans everywhere have been seeking out these rare creatures sporting altered color pallets in every aspect of the franchise, from spin-off games to trading cards. However, in terms of Pokemon GO, many of the creatures aren't available in their shiny variants, so you'll have to do some research before committing to a particular hunt.

Tips for finding Shiny Mankey in Pokemon GO

Mankey as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Mankey and its evolution Primeape are two creatures that many trainers have become interested in due to the upcoming Spotlight Hour event, as well as the new evolution the family received in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. As such, many players may have their sights set on finding the original Fighting-type in its shiny variant.

Thankfully, it has been confirmed that these creatures are available in their shiny forms in Pokemon GO. However, with no Community Day for the family in sight, the odds of finding one are incredibly low. Luckily, experienced shiny hunters will be able to use some methods to greatly increase the chances of finding this particular Shiny Pokemon.

The first detail few tend to consider when it comes to shiny hunting is the weather. Much like the main series, the climate of a given area plays a key role in determining what creatures can spawn there. Since Mankey and Primeape are both pure Fighting-types, they have the highest chance of spawning in cloudy weather, which is fairly common this time of year.

In addition to the weather, you can also use consumable items like Incenses and Lure Modules, which can be found in the in-game shop or from Pokestops. These items greatly increase the spawn rate of wild Pokemon around your avatar for Incenses and around Pokestops and gyms for Lure Modules.

In regards to how you can find Shiny Primeape in Pokemon GO, you will have the best luck just looking for a Shiny Mankey and then evolving it. This is due to evolved Pokemon having a much lower spawn rate compared to "basic" creatures.

Thankfully, you will soon have the perfect chance you have been waiting for to find your Shiny Mankey. Starting tomorrow at 6 pm local time, you will be able to find many Mankey as they'll spawn in the wild until 7 pm during the Mankey Spotlight Hour. Despite what many may have heard, the shiny rate of the spotlight species does not increase with this event, meaning you will still have to farm for quite some time if you want to find a Shiny Mankey.