Pokemon GO Burn Drive Genesect raid guide: Best counters, weaknesses, and more

The recent Pokemon GO Adventures Abound brings back the Mythical creature Burn Drive Genesect in Raid Battle and Raid Hour. The former will start at 10 am local time on September 16 and conclude at 10 am local time on September 23, 2023, while the latter will be held from 6 pm to 7 pm local time on September 20, 2023. Burn Drive Genesect will take over the gym as a 5-star raid boss. This is an excellent opportunity to get your hands on the Grass and Steel-type monster. Given its dual typing, it will be a formidable force for PvP battle formats.

You will need proper counters, strategies, healing items, and friends to bring down any high CP monsters. In Burn Drive Genesect's case, adding powerhouses with outstanding offensive and defensive powers would be better. Movesets that inflict increased damage to the boss will be vital for success in this battle. With that said, this raid guide will help you beat Burn Drive Genesect in Pokemon GO.

Pokemon GO: Burn Drive Genesect weaknesses, resistance, and type

Exploit Burn Drive Genesect Weaknesses and Resistance (Image via Niantic/Serebii)

To take down Burn Drive Genesect in Pokemon GO 5-star raids, you must know its resistance and weaknesses. Typing makes a monster solid and weak against certain moves. Burn Drive Genesect is vulnerable to Fire-type while resisting Grass, Poison, Bug, Dragon, Fairy, Psychic, Ice, Normal, and Steel-type. That said, you need not worry about its resistance because, in raids, you exploit the weak points.

Burn Drive Genesect's power focuses more on Attack and Defense than Stamina. With an attack-centric stat spread of 252 Atk, 199 Def, and 174 Sta, this monster can be a great battle addition. The max Pokemon GO Combat Power (CP) of Burn Drive Genesect can climb up to 3791. However, the power level dramatically rises in raids, increasing its CP. Given that, if the weather is favorable, the weather effect will boost its CP further. Notably, the best movesets of this raid boss will dish out more damage to your counters.

Pokemon GO: Best counters for Burn Drive Genesect

How to counter Genesect (Burn Drive) (Image via Niantic/Serebii)

In Pokemon GO, the perfect possible counters for Burn Drive Genesect include monsters that inflict significant damage. Simultaneously, the counters should resist its incoming attack as well. Exploiting its dual typing weaknesses is the key to bringing down this robot-like fighter. Moreover, you must avoid moves that it can easily withstand.

Burn Drive Genesect's primary power is its attacking power. For this reason, your battle roster must include Pokemon that are incredibly bulky and offensive. Since the boss heavily relies on its Atk power, your countering monsters should tank and attack it simultaneously. The best choice would be to add Pokemon that Mega Evolve, like Mega Y Charizard with Fire Spin and Blast Burn as counters. With sufficient healing items, you can heal your fainted monster in raids and regain strength to defeat Burn Drive Genesect.

You can choose Shadow counters to damage Genesect if you can't access Mega counters. Additionally, there are regular counters that can go toe-to-toe with it. Here is the list of best counters with Fast and Charged moves to make quick work off the boss.

Best Mega counters for Burn Drive Genesect

Mega Blaziken : Fire Spin and Blast Burn

: Fire Spin and Blast Burn Mega X Charizard : Fire Spin and Blast Burn

: Fire Spin and Blast Burn Mega Houndoom : Fire Fang and Flamethrower

: Fire Fang and Flamethrower Mega Salamence : Fire Fang and Fire Blast

: Fire Fang and Fire Blast Primal Groudon: Mud Shot and Fire Punch

Best Shadow counters for Burn Drive Genesect

Shadow Entei : Fire Fang and Overheat

: Fire Fang and Overheat Shadow Moltres : Fire Spin and Overheat

: Fire Spin and Overheat Shadow Blaziken : Fire Spin and Blat Burn

: Fire Spin and Blat Burn Shadow Infernape : Fire Spin and Blast Burn

: Fire Spin and Blast Burn Shadow Ho-oh: Incinerate and Sacred Fire

Best Regular counters for Burn Drive Genesect

Reshiram : Fire Fang and Fusion Flare

: Fire Fang and Fusion Flare Heatran : Fire Spin and Magmastorm

: Fire Spin and Magmastorm Chandelure : Fire Spin and Overheat

: Fire Spin and Overheat Darmanitan : Fire Spin and Overheat

: Fire Spin and Overheat Volcarona: Fire Spin and Overheat

Using these counters will help you conquer Burn Drive Genesect. However, not all trainers have access to these moves. Therefore, you must prepare a battle plan by creating your own variations to fight against the boss' typing.

How to encounter Shiny Burn Drive Genesect in Pokemon GO?

Is Shiny Genesect (Burn Drive) available (Image via Niantic/Serebii)

To encounter Shiny Burn Drive Genesect, you must first defeat the raid boss. In Pokemon GO, the most challenging task is to find Shiny Pokemon. The Raid Battle provides an excellent chance to obtain them. Thus, partaking in it will allow you to encounter the Shiny form of Genesect.

Although the only way to find Shiny Burn Drive Genesect is by winning the raid, you might not get it since it's not a guaranteed prize. However, by partaking multiple times in raids, you can increase your chances of coming close to a Shiny. This back-and-forth combat can help you catch up to its Shiny spawn rate in Pokemon GO.