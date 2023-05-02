Pokemon GO Genesect with Shock Drive Raid guide (May 2023): Best counters, weaknesses, and more

Starting May 2, 2023, Pokemon GO players will once again have the opportunity to battle Genesect, the Mythical Pocket Monster from the Unova region. As many trainers who have experienced the creature's cycle will know, Genesect is one of the many Pokemon in the game with varied forms that appear at different points.

In the main series, Genesect is a creature with only one form, but it has many different types that it can "install" to change the typing of its signature move. However, this ability has been removed from Niantic's mobile game, and the Pocket Monster has five separate variants instead.

Since Pokemon GO players know that they will be able to take on Genesect's Shock Drive form soon, it becomes much easier to make accommodations to defeat it quickly.

So, what should trainers know before heading into this Raid Battle in the popular mobile title?

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and solely reflect the opinions of the writer

Everything to know about taking on Shock Drive Genesect in Pokemon GO

Shock Drive Genesect as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Despite what some players may think, the change in drives for Genesect does not affect its elemental typing in Pokemon GO. Trainers should be aware that if they intend on challenging the Shock Drive form of Genesect when it begins to appear in the game, it will remain a Steel and Bug-type creature.

When it comes to its stat spread in Pokemon GO, Genesect is a textbook example of a glass cannon. It sports a high amount of attack but lacks defensive options. This is compensated for by its secondary Steel typing, but an elemental type is much easier to play around with than high defensive stats.

When assembling counters for Shock Drive Genesect in Pokemon GO, players should analyze their options. While it is true that the creature has a Bug and Steel type combination, trainers cannot just use any Fire-type creature they have lying around and expect to win.

Looking at the scenario from another angle, players will see that Genesect will be sporting a nuclear Electric-type attack during its Raid Battle.

Knowing that Genesect is weak to Fire-type moves and that Electric-type attacks deal minimal damage to Grass, Dragon, Ground, and other Electric-type creatures, trainers can pick out some key counters that seem perfect for battling Shock Drive Genesect. Reshiram and Camerupt fit the bill perfectly, with the latter being much easier to come by.

Since Genesect's only good trait is its attack and coverage options, picking these two creatures can almost entirely wall off the boss' offensive options. Pair this with its poor bulk (making it easy to outlast), and players have a boss that can be taken down fairly easily.

In terms of the optimal team size for this Raid Battle in Pokemon GO, players should bring around four other trainers. This number is a safe average. However, it can increase or decrease depending on the creatures every player has access to and their experience with Raid Battles.

