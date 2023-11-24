5 regions that deserve a Pokemon Legends game

The Pokemon regions set the stage for thrilling adventures as trainers explore diverse and vibrant landscapes. Each region boasts a unique tapestry woven with its own cultures and a plethora of pocket monster species waiting to be discovered. From Kanto's verdant forests to Alola's sun-soaked shores, these locales promise an enticing mix of exploration and excitement.

Amongst them is the Hisui region from Pokemon Legends: Arceus, a game that revolutionized the Pokemon world by delving deep into the past of the currently known Sinnoh region.

Amidst this exhilaration, fans are left pondering which regions could receive the Legends treatment next. While we can all speculate, here are five deserving regions that could inspire epic tales and lore within their own dedicated games.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

Pokemon regions that deserve a Legends remake

1) Alola Region

The Alola Region (Image via The Pokemon Company)

This game can offer a glimpse into a different Alola, showcasing its evolution before becoming the tropical paradise we know. Unraveling Magearna's mysteries against the backdrop of a historical and vibrant setting can certainly reignite interest in this enigmatic Pokemon.

Exploring a Renaissance-era Alola in a Pokemon Legends game to uncover Magearna's origins and purpose as a royal gift sounds captivating. Imagine traversing the lush, historical region, discovering its pastel towns, and delving into the technological advancements and cultural richness of that era.

Learning about Magearna's creation and its significance within Alolan society could be a compelling storyline, with quests revolving around ancient royal families, lost knowledge, and the role of this mechanical marvel.

2) Johto Region

The Johto Region (Image via The Pokemon Company)

In a potential Legends game centered around Johto, Celebi could take the spotlight, nestled within the mystical Ilex Forest. Unveiling the construction of Celebi's shrine and delving into the secrets of time travel could form the heart of this adventure, offering an intriguing journey through an ancient story involving time manipulation.

The Legends game can talk about the origin of the culture and nostalgic charm this region offers. Johto's rich cultural inspiration from Japan could shine through, capturing an era where Ho-Oh and Lugia soar the skies, and Ecruteak City stands with both towers intact.

Revisiting this nostalgic region can possibly be a treat, perhaps even witnessing the birth of legendary entities like Entei, Raikou, and Suicune, adding depth to their legendary tales within the game's narrative.

3) Kalos Region

The Kalos Region (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Kalos was torn by a great war long ago, and a special game can invite players to explore this troubled past. This will be the story of Zygarde, the Pokemon who protected nature but stayed away from the war.

Players will get to see how Zygarde changed from a big, strong form to the small pieces it is now. They'll travel through areas wrecked by battles, like forests and cities destroyed and rebuilt by the war, finding secrets and making friends to understand why Zygarde didn't get involved. Players will go on missions and meet legendary Pokemon and characters linked to Kalos' destiny.

Placing the game in a region inspired by France will allow for even deeper connections to real-world history. Drawing inspiration from France's past, particularly during periods of conflict or significant events, can add rich layers to the narrative.

Elements like architecture, cultural references, and societal dynamics can be woven into the game. This will provide a more immersive experience for players exploring the Kalos region.

4) Galar Region

The Galar Region (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Diving into the depths of Galar's history through a Legends game focused on Eternatus sounds thrilling. Exploring the original Darkest Day, uncovering the significance of Zacian and Zamazenta during that forgotten time, and shedding light on Dynamaxing's origins can be captivating narratives.

This game could hit a spotlight on how all these events contributed to the region's origin and early flourishment. Delving into the mysteries surrounding Eternatus and its unique Dynamax mechanics could offer players a deeper understanding of the Crown Tundra's past and the underlying reasons behind Eternatus' distinct abilities.

This immersive experience can not only provide a glimpse into Galar's ancient history but also unravel the enigmatic aspects that have been mere footnotes in the region's lore.

5) Unova Region

The Unova Region (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Unova, the most modernized region we've seen in the games, hides an ancient secret—an enigmatic dragon that fragmented into the Tao Trio, Zekrom, Reshiram, and Kyurem.

The powerful dragon was used by twin heroes in the past to create the region. But over time, the twins chose different paths, one full of truth and the other ideal, causing conflicts between them and the Dragon to split both sides.

A Legend game for this region can beautifully highlight the enthralling conflict between brothers, witnessing the dragon's division, and the birth of truths and ideals. Unova's past, before becoming a bustling region, promises a thrilling journey.

These regions brim with untold tales and uncharted territories, beckoning players to immerse themselves in forgotten lore. The potential for Legends games to breathe life into overlooked creatures and regions is immense, promising a reinvigorated experience.

The passionate hope among fans is that these Legends might soon step out of the shadows and rewrite Pokemon history once more.