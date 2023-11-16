The Pokemon series introduced Johto in the second generation of games, and the creatures that inhabit the region have remained popular ever since. Though seven generations of Pocket Monsters titles have been released in their wake, the Generation II games still have plenty of love from the fanbase, so much so that the two primary entries (Gold and Silver) within it received remakes in 2009.

But which Pokemon first introduced in the Johto region are the strongest? It depends on which metric is being measured, as several creatures can have an argument made in their favor. The criteria of movesets, stats, type combinations, lore, and more can all be factored into the equation.

However, for the sake of ranking the strongest Pokemon in Johto, it doesn't hurt to zero in on the base stat total and use it as a baseline for comparison.

Note: This ranking is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Ranking the 10 strongest Johto Pokemon based on their base stat totals

10) Meganium

Meganium falls short of its fellow starters (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Weighing in with a base stat total of 525 points, Meganium is the weakest of Johto's three starter Pokemon. However, this doesn't mean that the Grass-type creature is a pushover. Far from it, as it has an admirable focus on its Defense and Sp. Defense stats without needing any training. As it levels up, it becomes even more durable when staving off both Physical and Special Attacks.

Though it won't be confused for one of Johto's finest attackers, Meganium can hold its own on offense and outlast opponents thanks to its maximum defensive stats of 289 Defense and 328 Sp. Defense (with a favorable Nature in place).

9) Feraligatr

Feraligatr is Johto's second strongest Water-type creature according to base stats (Image via The Pokemon Company)

There's plenty to appreciate about Feraligatr, the second-strongest Johto starter and the region's second-strongest Water-type creature, according to base stat totals. With 530 base stat points and a focus on its Attack and Defense spread, this Water-type species loves brawling in physical combat using its various biting attacks and thick hide.

The downside is that Feraligatr possesses relatively low Sp. Attack and Speed stats. This can cause it to struggle when it isn't attacking first and when it doesn't utilize Physical Attacks.

Fortunately, Feraligatr has several different Physical Moves to choose from, though its lack of Speed stats may come back to hurt it in some situations.

8) Typhlosion

Typhlosion earns top marks as one of Johto's superior Fire-type creatures (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Johto's strongest starter and arguably the region's strongest Fire-type creature when it comes to the numbers game, Typhlosion is as fearsome as its fiery appearance, thanks in part to its 534 base stat total. This Pocket Monster has a heavy stat focus on Sp. Attack and Speed. It hits fast and hard with Special Attacks like Blast Burn and Overheat.

Typhlosion may have been dwarfed by several other Fire-type Pocket Monsters when Gens III - IX debuted, but it still ranks incredibly high among its counterparts.

7) Crobat

Crobat's blinding Speed can make it a force in battles (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Clocking in at 535 base stat points, Crobat is a Poison/Flying-type Pokemon with a heavy emphasis on Speed. Though its offensive and defense stats admittedly aren't up to par with its ability to strike first, this can always be amended with a little EV training. It does have a higher Attack stat, so Physical Attacks do favor it more, but the creature can also be efficient as a Special Attack user if need be.

Whatever the case, very few Poison-type Pocket Monsters can sport the base stat total of Crobat, making it one of the best of its kind in the Johto region.

6) Blissey

Blissey's immense HP pool makes it one of the tankiest creatures in the series (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pokemon fans are likely well aware of Blissey, as it has a remarkable reputation in the series as a defensive wall that's also capable of providing support through its moves and abilities.

However, Blissey also has one of the highest base stat totals in the Johto region, with 540 points. As one might expect, the creature also possesses a very highly concentrated base HP stat at 714 points with a favorable Nature.

Sure, it won't ever be known as an overwhelming damage dealer, but Blissey has incredibly stout durability thanks to its high HP. Moreover, until Generation VI, Blissey only had one weakness as a Normal-type species, though the addition of the Fairy typing did expand on its vulnerabilities.

5) Kingdra

Kingdra excels as both a Water- and a Dragon-type (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Kingdra may evolve from a Kanto Pokemon, but it didn't arrive in the series until the Johto region was introduced in Gen II. For this reason, the Pocket Monster can be penciled down as a Johto native, and it's a popular one at that. With a base stat total of 540 and a Water/Dragon typing, the creature is very well-rounded in its stat spread and can be a very capable battler.

The only real shortcoming in the stat department for Kingdra is its HP at a base level of 75. This can obviously be trained and improved, but this Water/Dragon-type creature likely won't perform at its peak efficiency as a durable defender.

4) The Legendary Beasts

The Legendary Beasts are all fearsome in their own right (Image via The Pokemon Company)

It's only expected that Johto's Legendaries would make this list. The first creatures up for consideration are Raikou, Suicune, and Entei, the Legendary Beasts. All three species are gifted with a base stat total of 580, and each has a distinct stat spread that allows them to excel in a different type of combat.

Raikou is the fastest of the three thanks to its Speed, Entei specializes in Physical Attacks and has a solid HP pool, while Suicune leans toward Defense and Sp. Defense, which helps make it durable.

No matter which Legendary Beast trainers use, they're not likely to be disappointed.

3) Celebi

Celebi's stats are quite analogous to Mew (Image via The Pokemon Company)

With a whopping base stat total of 600, Celebi is Johto's epitome of a balanced Pokemon. This mythical species has exactly 100 points across all of its stat categories, making it the perfect candidate for targeted EV training. Whatever players want to prioritize for the creature, they're completely free to do so.

In a certain sense, at least where stat spreads are concerned, Celebi can be considered a Johto iteration of Mew due to its evenly spread base stats. Unfortunately, Celebi doesn't benefit from the ability to learn every move in the Pokemon series, but it shouldn't be discredited because of it. This mythical creature is still incredibly strong in its own right.

2) Tyranitar

Tyranitar has immensely powerful stats for a non-legendary (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Tyranitar may not be a Legendary Pokemon, but the Dark/Rock-type creature is about as close as it gets from a numbers standpoint. With a staggering base stat total of 600, along with an emphasis on Attack and Defense stats, this creature is a physical brawler that can mete out punishment and take plenty in return.

The fact that Tyranitar has such incredible stats without a legendary title attached to its categorization makes things very clear: it is incredibly strong and is a savage opponent in just about any arena it steps into.

1) Lugia/Ho-Oh

Johto's mascot legendaries are the strongest in the region based on stats (Image via Game Freak)

Lugia and Ho-Oh take their spot at the top of the pantheon of Johto's powerful Pokemon. Both mascot legendary species sport a base stat total of 680 points, ranking them not only as Johto's highest total but also tied for second among all Pocket Monsters. The only creature with a higher stat total than these two is the creator deity Arceus.

While Ho-Oh is the go-to for trainers who love offense, Lugia is the inverse by focusing on defensive stats instead. Regardless of which creature trainers end up using, the two species known as the Tower Duo shouldn't be underestimated.